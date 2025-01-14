Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners acquire utilityman in deal with Cubs

Jan 14, 2025, 11:56 AM

New Seattle Mariners utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni...

Miles Mastrobuoni hits a single while playing for the Chicago Cubs during a 2024 game. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners acquired utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations Tuesday.

Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Seattle Mariners

In a corresponding move, the Mariners designated catcher Nick Raposo for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The 29-year-old Mastrobuoni made appearances at five different positions for the Cubs last season, logging 17 games at third base, 10 apiece and shortstop and second base, two in right field and one in left field.  He slashed .194/.245/.224 with three doubles, four RBIs, two stolen bases, seven walks, 17 strikeouts, a 36 wRC+ and minus-0.4 fWAR in 50 games.

The Nevada product was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Jan. 9.

The left-handed-hitting Mastrobuoni’s best season came during 2023 when he played a career-high 60 game for the Cubs, slashing .241/.308/.301 with five doubles, one home run, five RBIs, 13 stolen bases, a 73 wRC+ and 0.1 fWAR.

In 118 career games across three seasons, he’s slashed .219/.279/.263 with eight doubles, one home run, nine RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts.

Mastrobuoni was a 14th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 MLB Draft. His addition is the second the Mariners have made in as many days. The club signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal Monday.

Raposo, who spent all of last season in Triple-A, had yet to appear in a game as a member of the Mariners’ organization. The 26 year old was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Dec. 19.

