Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Rost: Why the Seahawks should know not to trade for Myles Garrett

Feb 5, 2025, 10:39 AM

Stacy Rost's Profile Picture

BY STACY ROST


Host, Bump & Stacy (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

One of the best defensive players in football just became available. Kind of.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett publicly announced a trade request in a statement Monday morning. The problem, of course, is that Browns general manager Andrew Berry said just last week that he wasn’t interested in trading Garrett, including for two first-round picks.

Related: Should Seattle Seahawks pursue star DE Myles Garrett?

So that complicates things.

But let’s say Garrett could be traded. And we’ll assume the asking price begins with at least a first-round NFL Draft pick, plus more, or potentially two firsts. Should the Seattle Seahawks be one of the many teams interested in making that move?

Seattle’s last massive acquisition — also for two first-round picks — didn’t work out. But the idea was clear: every team is better with elite players, most especially when those elite players set the tone for your identity.

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll wanted to add physicality and talent back to the secondary, a unit that was once the best in the league and helped Seattle to its first ever Super Bowl win. The Hawks spent years trying and failing to replenish that with draft picks and free agents before finally pulling the trigger on a trade for Jamal Adams. At the time, Adams was arguably the best safety in football and a first-team All-Pro who was just 25 years old. They knew who they wanted to be and they felt Adams could get them closer to that again.

It never happened. Adams never met expectation and couldn’t stay healthy. But Seahawks general manager John Schneider proved he was willing to take a big swing to get massive talent, and a trade for Garrett would certainly be that, personified.

A four-time first-team All-Pro, Garrett is coming off his seventh consecutive season of double-digit sacks. For context, the Seahawks went six seasons before having another defensive player get double-digit sacks (Frank Clark and Jarran Reed did so in 2018, and no other Seahawk did it again until Leonard Williams in 2024). Garrett is a game-wrecker, a tone-setter, and a momentum-shifter. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer, and he could be available to a team just ahead of turning 30.

He would make Seattle better. There’s no doubt about that.

But even with that in mind, there’s this truth: the Seahawks aren’t a Myles Garrett away from being a Super Bowl team. Frankly, they weren’t a Jamal Adams away from being a Super Bowl team either, though the latter is far more obvious in hindsight.

The single biggest issue facing Seattle is the same one they faced then: they don’t have the pieces on their offensive line to compete with the best teams in football. Seeing a player like Garrett dominate an offense like Seattle’s makes a trade for him incredibly tempting, but the solution is to try to keep that player at bay more often, not send multiple first round picks to add him.

It feels silly to write it out. Who wouldn’t want Myles Garrett on their defense? Particularly for a team with a defensive-minded head coach (Mike Macdonald) who’s trying to turn this group into a top-five unit. But this team desperately needs to improve its offensive line, and they can look no further than the two final teams standing to prove the point.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley are two of the single biggest reasons their squads are in New Orleans, but don’t overlook how their investments and development up front have paid off. These two teams also have two of the best offensive lines in football. Kansas City carries the single biggest salary cap hit for any offensive lineman in football (Joe Thuney), and the Eagles – one of the biggest spenders on the position as a whole – finished the regular season as the highest-graded group.

The lesson learned from the Adams trade isn’t that the Seattle Seahawks should never make a blockbuster deal, nor that a defensive player can’t define a franchise – which Garrett certainly does for Cleveland. Instead, it’s that leaving fewer resources available to the offensive line has never been something the Seahawks have proven they can overcome.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

By The Numbers: How far are Seattle Seahawks from Super Bowl teams?
Is there another DK-like receiver for Seahawks in the draft?
Which Seahawks from ’22 draft class will receive extensions?
Report: Seahawks hiring new O-line, QB coaches
Huard: How free agent market benefits Seattle Seahawks

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore J.P. Crawford...

Zac Hereth

GM Hollander: How Mariners view their infield for 2025

Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander explains how the team sees each position on the diamond heading into spring.

12 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Myles Garrett Kenneth Walker III Cleveland Browns...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Why the Seahawks should know not to trade for Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland, but the Seattle Seahawks have learned their lesson from blockbuster trades for elite defensive players.

17 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Should The #Seahawks Draft O-Line at Pick #18? With Field Yates | #SeattleSports

Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost are joined by ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Field Yates to talk O-Line options in the 1st round. —- Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show weekdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App, or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN’s Field Yates on If The #Seahawks Should Draft O-Line at Pick #18 | #SeattleSports

Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost are joined by ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Field Yates to talk QBs in the draft, O-Line options in the 1st round, and a Senior Bowl standout. —- 0:00 Who is QB 3? 5:05 O-Line Options at Pick #18 7:30 Grey Zabel Shines in at the Senior Bowl —- Listen to […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Are the #Mariners Done Making Big Moves This Offseason? w/Jason Churchill | #SeattleSports

Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost are joined by Jason Churchill, VP of Content at Future Stars Series to discuss the Mariners offseason and what if any moves they can still make —- Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show weekdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks Senior Bowl ’25 recap, Geno + D.K. Contract Timelines? | #SeattleSports

Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost are joined by Senior Reporter John Boyle of Seahawks.com to discuss what John Schneider & Mike Macdonald learned at the 2025 senior bowl & much more. 0:00 – Senior Bowl recap 2:20 – What kind of players does Macdonald want to target? 3:50 – Who Macdonald/Schneider watched the most at […]

3 days ago

Rost: Why the Seahawks should know not to trade for Myles Garrett