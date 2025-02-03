New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is reportedly bringing two of his assistants to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks are hiring John Benton as their offensive line coach and Andrew Janocko as their quarterbacks coach, according to social media posts from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday morning. Both held the same positions with the New Orleans Saints this past season while working under Kubiak, who was the Saints’ OC.

The Seahawks tabbed Kubiak as their OC on Jan. 26 after a nearly three-week search to replace Ryan Grubb, who was let go one day after the season finale.

Benton replaces Scott Huff, who spent one season as Seattle’s O-line coach. Huff previously was the UW Huskies’ O-line coach and followed Grubb across town when the latter took the Seahawks’ OC job last February.

Janocko replaces Charles London, who also spent just one season as Seattle’s QB coach. London reportedly is taking the same position with the New York Jets.

Benton, 61, has 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including 19 as an NFL O-line coach. He was the O-line coach for the St. Louis Rams (2004-05), Houston Texans (2006-13), Miami Dolphins (2014-15), San Francisco 49ers (2017-20), New York Jets (2021-22) and the Saints (2024). He also was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ assistant O-line coach in 2016.

Benton has strong ties to the Kubiak/Shanahan coaching tree. He spent all eight of his seasons in Houston working under Klint’s father, Gary, who was the Texans’ head coach. And in San Francisco, he spent all four seasons working under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Benton will be tasked with improving Seattle’s oft-criticized offensive line, which has been an issue for the better part of the past decade. This past season, the Seahawks ranked 24th in Pro Football Focus‘ run block grading and 26th in pass block grading. It marked the ninth time in the past 12 seasons that Seattle finished 26th or worse in the latter metric.

Janocko, 36, was the QB coach for each of Kubiak’s previous two OC stints with the Saints in 2024 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The two also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons together on the Vikings’ staff.

