If Geno Smith remains the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2025, he’s set to work under his third different offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

The Seahawks hired 37-year-old Klint Kubiak as their new OC on Sunday, electing to go with a disciple of the popular “Shanahan offense.” Kubiak is the son of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, who coached alongside Mike Shanahan during the high-scoring Denver Broncos’ run to back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in the late 1990s.

During his previous two OC stints with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024, Kubiak’s scheme leaned heavily on Shanahan staples such as a wide-zone rushing attack and play-action passing. In recent days, a pair of NFL experts explained how that system could benefit Smith.

The importance of play-action

Play-action is a major feature of the Shanahan scheme.

It’s also something that was strongly lacking in the Seahawks’ offense this past season under previous OC Ryan Grubb. Seattle used play-action on just 18.1% of Smith’s dropbacks in 2024, which ranked just 38th out of 44 qualified QBs, according to Pro Football Focus.

For comparison, the Seahawks were middle-of-the-pack in play-action rate in Smith’s first two seasons as the starter in 2022 and 2023. Smith was one of the league’s best play-action passers over that span, ranking top-five in play-action completion rate and play-action passing yardage in both 2022 and 2023.

During an appearance Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL quarterback and former Seattle Sports co-host Jake Heaps detailed how play-action can help alleviate pressure on a quarterback.

Smith was under frequent siege this past season, facing pressure on 38.5% of his dropbacks. That was the second-highest pressure rate in the league among quarterbacks who made at least 12 starts, according to PFF. Smith faced an average time to pressure of just 2.23 seconds, which was the fourth-fastest average in the league, per FTN Fantasy.

“How can we create as much space in the pocket as possible?” Heaps said. “A great way to do that is to avoid as much dropback pass as possible and to get into your play-action game. That gets you deeper into the pocket (and) that gets you away from the defensive line.

“So I think that’s what you’re gonna see with Klint Kubiak. You’re gonna get more into that play-action pass game. You’re gonna protect Geno Smith a little bit better. And that is gonna allow him to be more accurate, to make better decisions and to not be under duress as much. … And if you can protect Geno Smith, he’s gonna be able to get it done at a high level with the weapons that he has.”

Attacking downfield

One of Smith’s greatest strengths is his deep-ball passing ability.

Smith ranked fourth in 2022 and second in 2024 in completion rate on passes that traveled at least 20 yards downfield, according to PFF. He also has the second-most “big-time throws” on passes that traveled 20-plus yards downfield over the past three seasons, trailing only Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen. (PFF defines big-time throws as passes with excellent ball location and timing, typically thrown farther down the field.)

James Palmer, an NFL insider for Bleacher Report and a senior NFL reporter for Underdog Fantasy, said Kubiak’s offense could help unlock more deep-throw opportunities for Smith without sacrificing pass protection.

“I think it fits Geno really well,” Palmer said Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “What (Kubiak) does best is he finds ways to be aggressive downfield and take strikes downfield out of max-protection types of formations. He finds ways (to do so) in two-receiver routes. Like, you’re gonna be able to put extra tight ends in, and he’ll still find ways to get (receivers) open.”

“How do you protect him and allow him to use a deep ball that’s still really good?” he added. “I think Klint (and his scheme) can do that. … I just think the way it’s framed up, it plays a lot to Geno’s strengths.”

Listen to the full conversation with Jake Heaps at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Hear the full conversation with Bleacher Report’s James Palmer at this link or in the audio player at the bottom of this story.

