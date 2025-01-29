As the Seattle Seahawks embark on a pivotal offseason, one of the biggest questions they face centers on star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

With one season left on the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2022, the 27-year-old Metcalf undoubtedly will be looking for a new deal that keeps him on pace with the league’s booming wide receiver market. But with other Seahawks also in line for potential extensions – including veteran quarterback Geno Smith – it’s possible Metcalf could command more money and salary cap space than Seattle is willing to commit.

If the two sides are unable to reach agreement on an extension, it’s possible the Seahawks could look to trade Metcalf. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler suggested as much in an article last week. In an annual piece based on predictions from NFL team executives, scouts and other personnel figures, Fowler posed the idea of Seattle dealing its star wideout to the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Seahawks were to go down that route, how much value could they receive by trading Metcalf? NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided some insight during a recent appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“With the other big trades that we’ve seen with wide receivers in recent years, we’ve seen everything from basically a second-round pick to a fourth-round pick,” Pelissero said. “I would think DK, as young as he is, would be pushing toward the high end of that.

“Maybe you can even get a first-round pick for him, especially because this (year) is not a super deep group of free-agent wide receivers. … There’s not a ton of dudes, and so if you want a top-flight receiver, you might have to give up something really substantial in terms of draft capital to get him.”

Metcalf is a particularly tricky player to player to value, as The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen detailed on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

On one hand, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf has a rare combination of size, speed and strength that makes him one of the more unique athletes in the NFL. He also has been consistently productive, reaching at least 900 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in each of his first six seasons.

But on the other hand, Metcalf hasn’t finished in the top 15 in receiving yardage since ranking seventh with a career-high 1,303 yards in 2020. And his current $24 million-per-year average ranks 13th among NFL receivers, according to Over The Cap.

Pelissero said he would expect the Seahawks to explore ways to keep Metcalf around via an extension, but also acknowledged the financial reality of the situation.

“I know how much the Seahawks love DK and what he brings to the table from a physical traits standpoint,” Pelissero said. “(That’s) why they were such big fans when he was coming out. But listen, everybody’s gotta make tough decisions. If they were to go down the road of potentially trading the guy, I’m certain that there would be teams that would have interest in that.

“I would imagine you’d explore the contract matter first. … (But) for a team that wants to be a run-first type of football team, you really have to take into account how are we getting there – not just in terms of the OC hire and the coaching, but where we’re spending our money and our resources as we head into 2025?”

Listen to the full conversation with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story.

