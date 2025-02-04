The Seattle Seahawks have some major decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Geno Smith and star wide receiver DK Metcalf. With one year left on their current deals, both are expected to be eyeing new contracts that keep pace with rapidly rising salaries of their peers.

But those aren’t the only Seahawks who could be in the mix for extensions.

Report: Seahawks hiring new O-line, QB coaches

Seattle’s 2022 NFL Draft class has been among the best of general manager John Schneider’s tenure, producing a half-dozen starters in left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas, running back Kenneth Walker III, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen.

And with one year left on their rookie contracts, those six 2022 draft picks are now eligible to negotiate new deals.

Out of that group, who will the Seahawks solidify as key pieces of their longer-term plans? And who will play out their rookie contracts in a wait-and-see mode? Here’s a closer look.

LT Charles Cross

Cross seems the most likely to receive an extension. The former No. 9 overall pick has been a rare bright spot on Seattle’s struggling offensive line and appeared to take another step forward this fall with solid play at one of the game’s most important positions.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Mississippi State product ranked 10th out of 81 tackles in Pro Football Focus grading, which continued a steady upward progression after ranking 54th as a rookie in 2022 and 38th while playing through a toe injury in 2023. Cross was equally effective in both facets of O-line play, ranking 13th in pass blocking and 16th in run blocking. He also received high marks from ESPN, ranking 16th among tackles in pass block win rate.

Cross was charged by PFF with allowing six sacks this season, which was tied for 16th-most among all tackles. But that number could very well be at least partly a product of circumstance, as he was surrounded by spotty O-line play and a 28th-ranked rushing attack that left the Seahawks in far too many obvious passing situations. According to PFF’s Timo Riske, Cross was left on an island (without help from a guard, running back or tight end) at one of the highest rates in the league, but still managed to perform above average when placed in those situations. Cross also has been very reliable in terms of availability, missing just three games over his first three seasons.

Because he was a first-round pick, Seattle could instead choose to exercise a fifth-year option on Cross’ contract that would guarantee him a projected $18.427 million in 2026, according to Over The Cap. The deadline to pick up fifth-year options is May 1. However, if the Seahawks view Cross as an important part of their long-term plans, it likely would be more financially prudent to get an extension done.

RT Abraham Lucas

Lucas’ health issues make him particularly difficult to evaluate. When healthy, the former third-round pick out of Washington State has looked like a potential long-term anchor at right tackle. But staying on the field has been a challenge for the Everett native, who has been limited to just 13 total games over the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Lucas had a strong rookie campaign in 2022, starting 16 games and ranking No. 39 out of 81 tackles in PFF grading. But after suffering a knee injury in the 2023 season opener, he ended up playing just six games that year. He then underwent knee surgery last offseason and remained sidelined until Week 11 in 2024, limiting him to just seven games this past season. Given Lucas’ health history, the Seahawks may be inclined to see him get through a full season before signing him to a second contract.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker is a really interesting case. The former second-round pick has flashed star potential with his explosiveness and big-play ability, especially early on in his career. The Michigan State product rushed for 1,050 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie in 2022, making him one of just eight running backs in the league that season to reach the 1,000-yard mark while also averaging at least 4.5 yards per attempt.

However, Walker’s stats have declined each of the past two seasons. He ran for 905 yards and 4.1 yards per carry in 2023, and then just 573 yards and 3.7 yards per carry while being limited to 11 games due to injuries in 2024. Yet at the same time, it’s difficult to separate Walker’s drop-off in production from the continued O-line woes up front. Seattle ranked 24th in ESPN’s run-block win rate in 2022, 30th in 2023 and 24th in 2024.

There’s also the factor of a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, who brings a wide-zone run scheme to Seattle that helped star running back Alvin Kamara experience a bounceback 2024 campaign while Kubiak was the OC in New Orleans. How will Walker look in Kubiak’s scheme? And if the Seahawks can improve their O-line, how would Walker look with more space to maneuver? Seattle might be inclined to let Walker play out his rookie deal and take a shot at answering those questions, especially after backup Zach Charbonnet’s strong finish to 2024.

Kenneth Walker the THIRD for a reason. THREE TDs tonight! 📺: #SEAvsDET on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/9A3mMu6P2L — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

OLB Boye Mafe

Mafe has had a productive start to his career. After spending most of his rookie season in a rotational role, the former second-round pick exploded for a team-high nine sacks and nine tackles for loss during a breakout 2023 campaign. He then added another six sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2024. He has 18 sacks over his first three seasons, which ranks sixth in his draft class. He also has filled up the stat sheet with two forced fumbles and nine deflections over the past two years.

PFF’s metrics also paint a Mafe in a strong light. He graded 38th out of 112 edge defenders in 2023 and 24th out of 119 edge defenders in 2024. He tied for the 24th-most pressures among edge defenders in 2023 and tied for the 31st-most in 2024. And he has graded well against the run, ranking 13th among edge defenders in 2024 and 33rd in 2022.

One minor knock on Mafe is that his statistical production has been a bit streaky. In 2023, he rattled off seven sacks in his first eight games, but had just two sacks over his final eight after fellow edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu went down with an injury. And in 2024, Mafe recorded three sacks in his first three games, but then missed the next two games with a knee injury and had just three sacks over his final 10 contests.

However, that feels a bit nitpicky. Mafe has been a firmly above-average player over the past two seasons and has shown flashes of star potential. Behind Cross, he might be the next most likely from this group to receive an extension.

S Coby Bryant

The fact that Bryant is even on this list is a massive testament to what he achieved this past season. Drafted as a cornerback, Bryant worked his way into the nickel corner role as a rookie in 2022 before falling down the depth chart during an injury-plagued 2023. But after switching to safety this year, the former fourth-round pick seized an opportunity and ran with it.

Bryant began the season as the fourth safety, but moved up the depth chart and took over a starting role in Week 7 when Rayshawn Jenkins went down with an injury. Bryant played so well that he held onto the role for the rest of the season, even after Jenkins returned in Week 12.

Bryant showcased his playmaking ability with three interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble – including a game-swinging 69-yard pick-six in a win over the Cardinals. He also ranked 22nd out of 98 safeties in PFF grading and had the 14th-best opponents’ passer rating among safeties with at least 500 snaps. And his insertion into the lineup was one of several midseason shakeups that helped key a dramatic turnaround on defense.

An 11-game sample size might be too small for the Seahawks to feel comfortable inking Bryant to a longer-term deal. But on the flip side, he might still be just scratching the surface of his potential. And if that’s the case, Seattle could save money in the long-term by getting a deal done now.

CB Riq Woolen

Woolen is the trickiest player to value on this list.

Since bursting onto the scene with a spectacular rookie campaign in 2022, the former fifth-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio has flashed top-tier talent with his rare combination of speed, length and athleticism. The 6-foot-4 Woolen has totaled 11 interceptions and 41 pass breakups over his three seasons, including a league-high-tying six interceptions and 16 pass breakups as a rookie. He is one of just two players in the league with multiple picks and 10 pass breakups in each of the past three seasons. And he ranked among the top 15 cornerbacks in opposing completion percentage in both 2024 and 2022.

But on the flip side, Woolen has also had a perplexing slew of costly gaffes and misplays. He has surrendered 12 touchdown passes over the past three seasons, which is tied for the 15th-most in the league over that span. He also appeared to get benched for a late-season game in 2023. And this past season, he was benched for the opening drive of a key Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings for what head coach Mike Macdonald said was a violation of team rules.

Woolen’s talent is undeniable, but his inconsistent play might make it difficult for the Seahawks to commit to him long-term at this point. He feels like a player that Seattle probably takes a wait-and-see approach toward.

RIQ PICKS NIX pic.twitter.com/pnzcjFAeK6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 8, 2024

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Should Seattle Seahawks pursue trade for star DE Myles Garrett?

• Huard: How 2025 free agent market benefits Seattle Seahawks

• Kubiak’s dad pinpoints what will be key role under Seattle Seahawks’ new OC

• Rost: Hawks GM’s bold approach now needs to be applied in new way

• What value could Seattle Seahawks receive in a DK trade?

Follow @CameronVanTil