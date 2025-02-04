There were plenty of positives for the Seattle Seahawks in Year 1 of the Mike Macdonald era.

Which Seahawks from ’22 draft class will receive extensions?

They finished 10-7, which marked the franchise’s first 10-win campaign since 2020. They closed on an upswing, winning six of their final eight games. And they orchestrated a dramatic midseason turnaround on defense, with Macdonald’s unit evolving into one of the league’s best over the second half of the year.

However, there’s still a definite gap between the Seahawks and the league’s top teams.

Just how wide is that gap? As an exercise, below is a detailed look at where the 2024 Seahawks rank in a variety of statistical categories compared to this year’s Super Bowl teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs and Eagles make for particularly good measuring sticks, as they not only reached the Super Bowl, but also posted two of the three best win-loss records in the league.

NOTES:

• This season was a tale of two halves for the Seahawks’ defense, which underwent a dramatic midseason turnaround due to personnel changes, improved health and a growing comfort in Macdonald’s cutting-edge scheme. Because of that, most of the defensive stats below include both the Seahawks’ full-season stats and their stats over the second half of the season between Weeks 10-18.

• Since yardage isn’t always the best measure of success, another metric called expected points added (EPA) is also included in the stats below. This metric provides a more accurate view of how teams perform on a per-play basis, while factoring in situational context. All references to EPA are according to the statistical site RBSDM.com.

THE BIG PICTURE

Over the second half of the season, the Seahawks’ defense was a top-five unit that performed on par with the Chiefs and Eagles. Seattle’s offense, however, was quite a ways behind both teams. (Keep in mind, the Seahawks’ points per game are inflated by five non-offensive touchdowns and a safety. Their offense actually only averaged 19.9 points per game.) There’s also a wide chasm in turnover margin between Seattle and the two Super Bowl teams.

Scoring offense

• Eagles: 7th in points per game (27.2)

• Chiefs: 15th in points per game (22.6)

• Seahawks: 18th in points per game (22.1)

Scoring defense

• Eagles: 2nd in points per game (17.8)

• Chiefs: 4th in points per game (19.2)

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 5th in points per game (18.4)

• Seahawks (full season): 11th in points per game (21.6)

Offensive EPA

• Eagles: 6th in EPA per play

• Chiefs: 9th in EPA per play

• Seahawks: 18th in EPA per play

Defensive EPA

• Eagles: 3rd in EPA per play

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 5th in EPA per play

• Seahawks (full season): 10th in EPA per play

• Chiefs: 15th in EPA per play

Turnover margin

• Eagles: 6th in turnover margin (+11)

• Chiefs: T-10th in turnover margin (+6)

• Seahawks: T-23rd in turnover margin (-6)

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE OFFENSE

The Seahawks were 20th or worse in both rushing EPA and passing EPA. That’s a far cry from the Eagles (top 10 in both) and the Chiefs (top 15 in both). To no surprise, there’s also a massive gap in offensive line play. Seattle is 20th or worse in all the blocking metrics listed, while the Eagles and Chiefs are top-10 nearly across the board. And of course, the Seahawks were crippled by their turnovers. As is the case with most Super Bowl teams, the Eagles and Chiefs did a good job protecting the football.

Rushing yardage

• Eagles: 2nd in rushing yards per game (179.3)

• Chiefs: 22nd in rushing yards per game (105.3)

• Seahawks: 28th in rushing yards per game (95.7)

Rushing EPA

• Eagles: 1st in rush EPA

• Chiefs: 13th in rush EPA

• Seahawks: 25th in rush EPA

Passing yardage

• Seahawks: 8th in passing yards per game (236.5)

• Chiefs: 14th in passing yards per game (222.4)

• Eagles: 29th in passing yards per game (187.9)

Passing EPA

• Eagles: 8th in EPA per dropback

• Chiefs: 10th in EPA per dropback

• Seahawks: 20th in EPA per dropback

Sacks

• Chiefs: 17th in sacks allowed (41)

• Eagles: 20th in sacks allowed (45)

• Seahawks: T-29th in sacks allowed (54)

Pass blocking

• Eagles: 6th in PFF grading, 6th in ESPN pass-block win rate

• Chiefs: T-13th in PFF grading, 8th in ESPN pass-block win rate

• Seahawks: 26th in PFF grading, 21st in ESPN pass-block win rate

Run blocking

• Eagles: 4th in PFF grading, 9th in ESPN run-block win rate

• Chiefs: 8th in PFF grading, 7th in ESPN run-block win rate

• Seahawks: 24th in PFF grading, 28th in ESPN run-block win rate

Turnovers

• Chiefs: T-4th in turnovers (14)

• Eagles: T-6th in turnovers (15)

• Seahawks: T-24th in turnovers (24)

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE DEFENSE

After the midway mark of the season, Seattle’s defense was among the best in the league against both the run and the pass. And somewhat surprisingly, the Seahawks actually finished with more sacks than both the Chiefs and Eagles. The next step for Seattle’s defense will be to generate more takeaways.

Run defense

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 7th in rushing yards per game (99.8)

• Chiefs: 8th in rushing yards per game (101.8)

• Eagles: 10th in rushing yards per game (104.2)

• Seahawks (full season): 16th in rushing yards per game (120.8)

Pass defense

• Eagles: 1st in passing yards per game (174.2)

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 8th in passing yards per game (205)

• Seahawks (full season): 11th in passing yards per game (211.9)

• Chiefs: 18th in passing yards per game (218.8)

Run defense EPA

• Eagles: 2nd in rush EPA

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 6th in rush EPA

• Chiefs: 11th in rush EPA

• Seahawks (full season): 13th in rush EPA

Pass defense EPA

• Eagles: 3rd in EPA per dropback

• Seahawks (Weeks 10-18): 6th in EPA per dropback

• Seahawks (full season): 11th in EPA per dropback

• Chiefs: 15th in EPA per dropback

Sacks

• Seahawks: T-8th in sacks (45)

• Eagles: T-13th in sacks (41)

• Chiefs: T-18th in sacks (39)

Takeaways

• Eagles: 6th in takeaways (26)

• Chiefs: T-14th in takeaways (20)

• Seahawks: T-16th in takeaways (18)

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Is there another DK-like receiver for Seattle Seahawks in the draft?

• Should Seattle Seahawks pursue trade for star DE Myles Garrett?

• Huard: How 2025 free agent market benefits Seattle Seahawks

• Kubiak’s dad pinpoints what will be key role under Seattle Seahawks’ new OC

• Rost: Hawks GM’s bold approach now needs to be applied in new way

Follow @CameronVanTil