If the Seattle Seahawks were to move on from star wide receiver DK Metcalf instead of signing him to a pricey contract extension, could they find his potential replacement in this year’s NFL Draft?

On one hand, perhaps more than any other position, rookie wide receivers have proven they can become immediate standouts in the NFL. This past season, three of the top nine wideouts in receiving yardage were rookies – Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., the Giants’ Malik Nabers and the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey.

But on the other hand, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf is unique for a reason. Few receivers on the planet possess his rare combination of size, speed and strength.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday, said the closest receiver in this year’s draft class to Metcalf is Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan has produced back-to-back 1,300-plus-yard campaigns in Tucson, ranking top five on the FBS receiving yardage leaderboard both seasons.

However, McMillan likely will be off the board long before the Seahawks’ No. 18 pick. And even if McMillan were available, Baumgardner doesn’t think his physical traits are on the same level as Metcalf’s.

“(DK) is extremely rare,” Baumgardner said. “Extremely rare. And I think that the closest that we would say in this draft to a guy like DK is Tet McMillan. … But he’s not as fast as DK. And I don’t know if he’s as explosive. So no, you’re not going to go in the draft and find somebody that explosive or that talented or that physically gifted.”

In a mock draft that Baumgardner recently published with colleague Scott Dochterman, they have McMillan going to the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall.

The other four receivers in their projected top 50 picks are Heisman Trophy-winning Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter at No. 2, Missouri’s Luther Burden III at No. 17, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka at No. 20 and Texas’ Matthew Golden at No. 21. But all four of those receivers are at least 3 inches shorter than Metcalf.

The DK question

Metcalf has a track record of consistent production, having reached at least 900 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in each of his first six NFL seasons. But at the same time, he hasn’t quite elevated himself into the league’s most elite tier of wideouts. Since a career-high 1,303 yards in 2020, he has finished outside the top 15 in receiving yardage each of the past four seasons.

With one season left on the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2022, the 27-year-old Metcalf undoubtedly will be looking for a new deal that keeps him on pace with the league’s booming wide receiver market. But if Metcalf commands more money and salary cap space than the Seahawks are willing to commit, it’s possible they could look to trade him.

“The thing that I always go back to, especially at that position at receiver,” Baumgardner said, “is if you’re gonna pay the guy a level that’s gonna break you to a point where you can’t afford to be good in some other areas, he needs to be able to make up for that with his play on the field. And frankly, there’s not enough receivers right now in football that I think are that guy.

“So it’s a tough call, because you’re not gonna find somebody in this draft or any other draft really that’s as freaky as him,” he added. “However, you could get younger. They’ve got (Jaxon) Smith-Njigba there. You can find ways to move forward without a superstar. So it’s a tough question, but one that gets even tougher with a guy like that.”

Listen to the full conversation with The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

