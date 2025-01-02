WSU Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all

It appears things are starting to settle down for the WSU Cougars less than a week after hiring Jimmy Rogers as their new head football coach – at least at the quarterback position.

Zevi Eckhaus has withdrawn from the transfer portal only days after he initially entered it. Eckhaus acknowledged a report by Chris Hummer of CBS Sports on Wednesday that he was no longer in the portal, proclaiming “All for the Crimson & Gray” on social media.

All for the Crimson & Gray! https://t.co/wj9ZNT8TJN — Zevi Eckhaus (@zevi_eckhaus) January 2, 2025

Eckhaus, who has a fifth year of eligibility remaining, took over at quarterback for WSU in last week’s Holiday Bowl following 2024 starter John Mateer’s transfer to Oklahoma last month.

It’s been a whirlwind for the Cougs and their fans ever since the end of the regular season. Not only did Mateer leave, but he followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. And it wasn’t much longer after that when Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest, leaving Wazzu to go into its Holiday Bowl matchup with Syracuse down a head coach and multiple assistants, as well as several key players who headed elsewhere.

Shortly after hiring Rogers away from FCS power South Dakota State, news broke that his star QB, Mark Gronowski, would enter the transfer portal himself. That naturally fueled speculation that WSU could land the highly coveted senior, and that was only amped up when Eckhaus announced on social media Monday that he would enter the transfer portal.

In addition to Eckhaus staying in Pullman, the Cougars also have seen wide receivers Josh Meredith and Tre Shackelford and cornerback Jamorri Colson withdraw from the portal.

A native of Culver City, Calif., Eckhaus transferred to Washington State last January after three seasons at FCS Bryant. He completed 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s Holiday Bowl, which was his third appearance of the season for the Cougars. He also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game.

