Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all

Jan 2, 2025, 12:22 PM

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus QB...

WSU Cougars QB Zevi Eckhaus celebrates a TD in the 2024 Holiday Bowl with Djouvensky Schlenbaker. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

It appears things are starting to settle down for the WSU Cougars less than a week after hiring Jimmy Rogers as their new head football coach – at least at the quarterback position.

Insider’s view on who new WSU coach Jimmy Rogers is

Zevi Eckhaus has withdrawn from the transfer portal only days after he initially entered it. Eckhaus acknowledged a report by Chris Hummer of CBS Sports on Wednesday that he was no longer in the portal, proclaiming “All for the Crimson & Gray” on social media.

Eckhaus, who has a fifth year of eligibility remaining, took over at quarterback for WSU in last week’s Holiday Bowl following 2024 starter John Mateer’s transfer to Oklahoma last month.

It’s been a whirlwind for the Cougs and their fans ever since the end of the regular season. Not only did Mateer leave, but he followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. And it wasn’t much longer after that when Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest, leaving Wazzu to go into its Holiday Bowl matchup with Syracuse down a head coach and multiple assistants, as well as several key players who headed elsewhere.

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Shortly after hiring Rogers away from FCS power South Dakota State, news broke that his star QB, Mark Gronowski, would enter the transfer portal himself. That naturally fueled speculation that WSU could land the highly coveted senior, and that was only amped up when Eckhaus announced on social media Monday that he would enter the transfer portal.

In addition to Eckhaus staying in Pullman, the Cougars also have seen wide receivers Josh Meredith and Tre Shackelford and cornerback Jamorri Colson withdraw from the portal.

A native of Culver City, Calif., Eckhaus transferred to Washington State last January after three seasons at FCS Bryant. He completed 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s Holiday Bowl, which was his third appearance of the season for the Cougars. He also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game.

Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

WSU

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus QB...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all

It appears things are starting to settle down for the WSU Cougars less than a week after hiring Jimmy Rogers as their new head football coach – at least at the quarterback position.

2 hours ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Brent Stecker

Insider’s view on who new WSU coach Jimmy Rogers is

Here are three things we learned about new WSU Cougars football coach Jimmy Rogers from broadcaster Scotty Kwas, who covered him at South Dakota State.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59

Nate Calmese had 20 points, freshman Tomas Thrastarson scored a season-high 17 in his first start and the WSU Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 73-59.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus Holiday Bowl...

Brent Stecker

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

Just three days after Zevi Eckhaus led the WSU Cougars' offense in the Holiday Bowl, the senior quarterback said on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Jimmy Rogers coach...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

The WSU Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, while UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has been adding to his staff. Brock Huard weighs in.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Mark Gronowski transfer portal South Dakota State...

Brent Stecker

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal

A day after the WSU Cougars named Jimmy Rogers their new head football coach, his star quarterback at South Dakota State is set to enter the transfer portal.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all