RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have no choice but to move forward.

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

After a disappointing loss to Green Bay that allowed the Los Angeles Rams — who have the same record but own the tiebreaker advantage — to leapfrog them in the NFC West standings, the Seahawks (8-6) are preparing to host another tough NFC North foe in the Minnesota Vikings (12-2).

While they no longer have the inside track to win their division, this game is crucial to the Seahawks’ playoff chances. Seattle has a 36% chance of making the postseason, according to the NFL, and that probability would increase to 52% with a victory.

Minnesota features a resurgent Sam Darnold throwing to dynamic receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, as well as one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

“They have really good players, a really good scheme, and they’re well-coached,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “They have some flexibility within their players too, where they can change up looks on you with the same people on the fields. That’s something you have to account for, and different personnel groups.”

The Vikings have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win out, but players say they are only focused on the next game.

“It’s going to be a grind because these are really good football teams we’re going to play, whether it’s two on the road or hosting Green Bay here,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “So a lot out in front of us, but we have to go back to work. That’s what this is all about and continuing to chase improvement.”

Mixed injury news

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is on track to play Sunday after he suffered a knee injury in the loss to Green Bay.

But Seattle could be short-handed at running back. Kenneth Walker III has missed two games with a calf injury and Zach Charbonnet has an oblique injury. Charbonnet has performed well the past two weeks: He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona and had a 24-yard TD run against Green Bay.

If neither can play, the Seahawks could turn to third-stringer Kenny McIntosh or practice squad call-up George Holani.

Home field (dis)advantage?

Sunday’s loss dropped the Seahawks to 3-5 at Lumen Field. It’s just the second time since 2009 that Seattle has had a losing record at home, and the loss to the Packers was interrupted several times by loud chants of “Go Pack Go” from Green Bay fans.

“I know the first quarter, second or third play of the game, it got crazy loud in there. I looked around, and it was a lot of Green Bay fans,” receiver DK Metcalf said. “So they did a great job traveling, but just wishing the 12s didn’t sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home advantage. But yeah, it would mean a lot just to take this last one home and finish off the season strong.”

Dominant defense

In their victory last weekend, the Vikings allowed the Bears only one conversion on 12 third downs and one on three fourth downs. Though they’ve allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league, the Vikings are delivering on defense when it counts. They rank fourth in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage and first on fourth down. They are 13th in red-zone touchdowns allowed and third in goal-to-go TDs allowed.

They’re tied for second with 28 takeaways and lead the league with 20 interceptions, and have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (18).

“The team we have, the guys we have, the accountability we have in our room, we all hold each other to high standards and it’s showing up right now in the nitty-gritty of the season,” safety Josh Metellus said. “We’ve got guys doing their job exceptionally well. Everybody’s not trying to make hero plays. We know the plays are going to come. It’s all about just doing your job every single play.”

Deep receiving corps

As opponents continue to stack up the secondary to try to keep Jefferson quiet, the Vikings have consistently found ways to take advantage, whether by handing the ball to Aaron Jones or exploiting single coverage against Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Addison has 30 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns in the last five games.

“Just the way that he’s been coming into work, he’s just been a pro,” Darnold said. “This whole entire year he’s been a pro, but to see it coming to fruition and see him just do well, it’s really fun to watch.”

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

