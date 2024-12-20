For the second straight week, the Seattle Seahawks have a top-tier NFC North foe coming to town.

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

The Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, where they will look to bounce back from last Sunday night’s 30-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The loss dropped Seattle into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West, which means the Seahawks need a win on Sunday to remain in control of their own destiny in the division title race.

“We’ve been operating with a high degree of urgency here for awhile, so this is of the same caliber,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald told Steve Raible during Friday morning’s Mike Macdonald Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. “We’re fighting for the right to come back home (in the playoffs). And (this game) doesn’t guarantee it by any stretch, but it gives you another opportunity to do it and it puts you in a great spot. And that’s what we’re thinking about right now.”

In addition to the playoff implications, Sunday’s matchup gives the Seahawks another opportunity to earn a signature victory over one of the NFC’s top teams. And it’s a chance to get back on track after their four-game win streak was snapped by Green Bay.

“Any time you’re coming off a loss, you just have such a bad taste in your mouth,” Macdonald said. “You want to make it right. You want to go fix it. You want to go move forward. You want to get back to the progress and keep growing. … And what a great opportunity we have against a really good team coming in here.”

Led by an elite defense and a career resurgence from former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, Minnesota has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. The Vikings are tied with the Detroit Lions atop the NFC North, sitting at 12-2 and riding a seven-game win streak. They rank second in scoring defense (18.0 points per game) and eighth in scoring offense (26.4 points per game).

“This Vikings team is really good,” Macdonald said. “I mean, their record speaks for itself. They play complementary football – all three phases. That tells you situationally they’re on their P’s and Q’s. And they do great stuff in critical moments.”

The Seahawks got a major scare last Sunday night when quarterback Geno Smith exited the game with a knee injury after taking a low hit on an incomplete pass midway through the third quarter. But after testing on Monday didn’t reveal any structural damage in Smith’s knee, Macdonald expressed optimism that the 34-year-old veteran would be able to play against Minnesota. And after Smith was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, his status for Sunday looks promising.

“Any time someone is working through something, you don’t just flip a switch and all of a sudden you’re 100 percent,” Macdonald said. “But this guy’s really tough, and sometimes you have to kind of save him from himself. He wants to do more than is probably prudent in that moment. But he’s looked really good. He’s doing his stuff that Geno normally does and working through all the return-to-play. And it just seems like he’s more confident by the day.

“But right now, we’re not rushing anything. We’re just taking it day by day and getting the other guys ready to go too. But it’s been a great week of prep.”

If Smith does play, he will face a talented and aggressive Minnesota defense that blitzes at one of the highest rates in the league. The Vikings are tied for the fourth-most sacks (42) and the fourth-highest pressure rate (26.3%), according to Pro Football Reference. They also have one of the top run defenses, ranking second in both rushing yards allowed per game (89.1) and yards allowed per carry (3.9). And they have forced 28 turnovers, tied for second-most in the league.

Linebacker Jonathan Greenard has been a force in the middle of Minnesota’s defense, tied for fifth in the NFL with 11 sacks and tied for second with four forced fumbles. And former UW Huskies standout Byron Murphy Jr. is having a career-best season at cornerback, ranking third in the league with six interceptions and tied for seventh with 12 pass breakups.

On the offensive side, Darnold has had a breakout campaign. Playing for his fourth different franchise since being drafted by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold has completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,530 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ranks fifth in TD passes and sixth in passing yardage.

Star wideout Justin Jefferson has had another massive season, ranking second in the NFL with 1,243 receiving yards. And former longtime Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has had a productive first year in Minnesota, ranking ninth in the league with 979 rushing yards.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but these are the games that you ask for – with a lot on the line, at home, late in December,” Macdonald said. “(That’s) why we do all the work. So our guys are excited. I know I’m as excited as heck to get out there and make last week right and move forward and try to go get a dub.”

