The Seattle Seahawks’ running back situation took a positive step forward Thursday.

After sitting out of practice the day prior, Seattle’s top two options in the backfield were back on the field. Kenneth Walker III (calf) was a full participant and Zach Charbonnet (oblique) was limited.

Walker has missed the past two games with the calf injury and logged his first full practice since Nov. 29. Charbonnet rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the two games Walker missed.

With Walker and Charbonnet both out, Seattle was down to third-string running back Kenny McIntosh and fourth-stringer George Holani on Wednesday.

Seattle received another good sign for its run game, too, as starting center Olu Oluwatimi (knee) was a limited participant after missing practice the day before. The second-year offensive lineman exited Sunday’s loss to Green Bay Packers with the injury and did not return.

A couple other players trended in the right direction Thursday outside of the handful of players who sat out of the previous day’s practice for normal rest. Tight end Noah Fant (knee) was a full participant following a limited session to start the week, and cornerback Tre Brown (hamstring) logged a limited practice for the first time since being a late add to the Seahawks’ injury report before their game against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) was a limited participant for the second straight day.

One Seahawk did, however, take a step back. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (ankle) was held out of practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Here are the full injury reports from Thursday’s practices for both the Seahawks and Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks

Did not practice

TE Brady Russell (foot)

DE Lenoard Williams (foot/rest)

LB Trevis Gipson (ankle)

T Abraham Lucas (knee/rest)

NT Johnathan Hankins (illness/rest)

Limited

RB Zach Charbonnet (oblique)

C Olu Oluwatimi (Knee)

CB Tre Brown (hamstring)

LB Ernest Jones IV (knee)

Full

RB Kenneth Walker III (calf)

WR DK Metcalf (shoulder)

G Laken Tomlinson (rest)

WR Tyler Lockett (rest)

NT Jarran Reed (rest)

TE Noah Fant (knee)

TE AJ Barner (shoulder)

QB Geno Smith (knee)

S K’Von Wallace (ankle)

Minnesota Vikings

Did not practice

CB Fabian Moreau (hip)

DL Jalen Redmond (concussion)

S Harrison Smith (foot)

Limited

OLB Patrick Jones II (knee)

T Brian O’Neill (knee)

DL Harrison Phillips (knee)

Full

CB Stephon Gilmore (hamsrting)

TE Josh Oliver (wrist)

FB C.J. Ham (ankle)

T David Quisenberry (oblique)

OLB Dallas Turner (knee)

