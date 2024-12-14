Caple: 5 true freshmen who emerged for UW Huskies this season

It’s only natural this time of year to shift attention to college football’s transfer portal. That’s particularly true for a program like the UW Huskies, who will seek to add 10 to 12 new players from the portal, according to coach Jedd Fisch.

But if UW is to improve on its 6-6 regular-season performance in Fisch’s second season, it must rely primarily upon players already on the roster. Several made an impact for the first time in college in 2024. In fact, several were in college for the first time in 2024.

Here are five true freshmen who emerged this season and will be called upon for greater contributions as sophomores.

5. OL Paki Finau

Though he appeared in only two games on offense and redshirted, Finau, listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, drew positive reviews from the coaching staff. And with both of UW’s starting guards moving on, there should be every opportunity for Finau to win a starting job – or at least a spot on the depth chart – as a redshirt freshman. The Huskies did add Oklahoma transfer (and former Husky) Geirean Hatchett via the transfer portal, and could always add another veteran guard, too. But Finau was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and is athletic enough to see the field sooner rather than later.

4. TE Decker DeGraaf

A freshman All-America selection by 247Sports, DeGraaf became UW’s backup tight end as a true freshman and caught 14 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He was thrust into a greater role by an injury to starter Quentin Moore, whom Fisch expects to return for another season via injury waiver. Even if the Huskies get Moore back, DeGraaf still will play a big role in 2025 after proving himself an adept downfield threat with reliable hands and run-after-catch ability.

First career catch for Decker DeGraaf and it goes for 6️⃣ #B1GFootball on @BigTenNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/UiwcEVbGKm — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 1, 2024

3. RB Adam Mohammed

The third-string tailback behind Jonah Coleman and Cam Davis this season, Mohammed still carried 37 times for 188 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. He figures to see a bigger workload in 2025, even with Coleman returning. Coaches have been excited about Mohammed since he arrived last winter after signing in Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class, and he should team with the veteran Coleman to form a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield.

2. LB Khmori House

There was no more pleasant surprise on Washington’s defense this season than the emergence of House, a three-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco who originally signed with former coach Kalen DeBoer. House played 317 defensive snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus, and made 35 tackles with one TFL and an interception. With starting linebackers Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala moving on, House projects as one of UW’s most important defensive players in 2025.

1. QB Demond Williams Jr.

There will be no quarterback controversy or competition for the Huskies next fall; Williams is the guy, as Fisch has said on several occasions. He appeared in every game this season and made his starting debut in UW’s 49-21 defeat at Oregon, completing 17 of 20 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown. He also was sacked 10 times. Williams will make his second career start in UW’s Sun Bowl game against Louisville. His speed and scrambling ability will be an asset for the Huskies as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.

Here’s a good look at Demond Williams Jr.’s explosiveness 💥 #B1GFootball x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/3qgt27cXtD — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 18, 2024

