The UW Huskies faced a tough slate in their first Big Ten season and are staring down another gauntlet in Year 2.

The Huskies and the Big Ten unveiled their schedules for the 2025 season Wednesday, and UW is set to face eight teams who had winning records this season, including three who still hold national title aspirations in 2024.

During his Blue 88 segment Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, FOX college football analyst and former UW Huskies quarterback Brock Huard weighed in on what stood out most about his alma mater’s 2025 slate.

“Pretty brutal, pretty tough schedule. Welcome to the Big Ten, the 18-member Big Ten,” Huard said. “… Ohio State and Michigan and trips to Wisconsin and cross country and (to) Pullman. Yeah, it’s not gonna be easy footing.”

The Huskies’ nine-game Big Ten schedule includes two home games against 2024 College Football Playoff qualifiers in Oregon and Ohio State, a challenging trip to face 2023 national champion Michigan at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor, a cross-country trip to Maryland and a home matchup with an Illinois squad that’s currently ranked No. 20 after a nine-win regular season.

UW is set to face Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland and Purdue for the first time as a member of the Big Ten.

The Huskies also will have a much more challenging non-conference slate as all three of their opponents have won at least eight games this season. In-state rival WSU could be primed for a step back due to expected attrition in the transfer portal, but Colorado State and UC Davis provide a clear step up from Weber State and Eastern Michigan, who UW opened the 2024 season against.

Colorado State just posted an eight-win regular season and finished tied for second in the Mountain West Conference. UC Davis currently has 11 wins and is in the FCS quarterfinals.

“This year, pretty tough. Next year, equally as challenging in a very demanding Big Ten Conference,” Huard said.

Here’s how the full schedule shakes out.

UW Huskies 2025 football schedule

– Aug. 30 vs. Colorado State

– Sept. 6 vs. UC Davis

– Sept. 20 at Washington State

– Sept. 27 vs. Ohio State*

– Oct. 4 at Maryland*

– Oct. 11 vs. Rutgers*

– Oct. 18 at Michigan*

– Oct. 25 vs. Illinois*

– Nov. 8 at Wisconsin*

– Nov. 15. vs. Purdue*

– Nov. 22 at UCLA*

– Nov. 29 vs. Oregon*

*–indicates conference games

