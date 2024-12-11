Bill Belichick to UNC means UW Huskies likely will need a new DC

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is officially returning to the sidelines and taking over the football program at the University of North Carolina, and that move is likely to have big implications for the UW Huskies.

The reason: Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, is currently the defensive coordinator under Huskies coach Jedd Fisch. And in the reporting by football insiders since Bill Belichick and UNC began talking, there has been mention that Steve Belichick is expected to be part of his father’s new staff, including that Bill Belichick wanted a deal to come with a guarantee that his son would become the head coach in waiting per Ollie Connolly of The Guardian.

Steve Belichick, 36, previously served on the New England Patriots staff under his father, including four years as outside linebackers coach. He also was New England’s defensive play-caller.

The Huskies’ defense has been impressive in Belichick’s first year, ranking fifth in FBS with just 166.8 passing yards allowed per game, 27th with 324.8 total yards allowed per game, and 46th with 22.83 points allowed per game.

The presence of Belichick on Fisch’s staff also meant that his father was around the program, even leading to Bill Belichick being seen wearing UW Huskies gear and talking on national television about his own role with the program.

The Huskies brought in a stable of sons of legendary coaches after Fisch was hired in January to replace Kalen DeBoer, who had left for Alabama days after leading Washington to the College Football Playoff championship game. Alongside Steve Belichick, the Huskies feature offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll (son of Pete Carroll) and offensive quality control coach Luke Del Rio (son of Jack Del Rio).

The UW Huskies (6-6) will wrap up their season at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Sun Bowl against Louisville (8-4).

