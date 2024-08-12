UW Huskies practices have become the place to be for legends of the football coaching world, a result of the last names of Carroll, Belichick and del Rio being on Jedd Fisch’s staff.

Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been around the program with his son Brennan serving as the new Huskies offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Same with Jack Del Rio, a well-known former defensive coordinator and head coach of the NFL’s Jaguars and Raiders, whose son Luke holds an offensive quality control role with Washington.

And then there’s Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, who seems to be the most visible around UW practices as the first football season since he parted ways with the New England Patriots approaches. His son Steve is the Huskies’ defensive coordinator, and clearly it doesn’t hurt to have his six-time Super Bowl-winning father around to help.

How is the elder Belichick helping the Huskies, though? He was asked that question Monday on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, finally shedding some light on what has been a burning subject in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m just here to watch, and sometimes they ask me to look at something or what I think about this or that or whatever,” Bill Belichick said. “Really, it’s been great.”

Belichick said he’s not walking around practice leading anything (“Jedd’s got the whistle”), and it appears he’s enjoying the chance to be around a program without having to be in charge.

“It’s nice to just get back and and watch some action going on in the field,” he said. “Being around Steve, being around Jedd, they do a great job here at this program and it’s just fun to watch what’s going on and sitting in on some meetings and watch the players work. … Jedd’s got a great staff, Jedd does a great job at this program and (I) look forward to following them during the year.”

One other thing Belichick is enjoying with the Huskies: the pleasant late-summer weather at the UW campus in Seattle.

“Good spot out here, good environment, practicing right on the lake, temperature is perfect,” he said. “This is great training camp weather – 70 to 80 (degrees). The weather’s nice, facilities are good, and the players are working hard.”

Talking to Belichick about the Huskies has McAfee sold on a team that didn’t break the AP’s preseason top 25 poll just eight months after playing for the national championship.

“I’m betting the over on Washington,” McAfee quipped.

