Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies star running back announces he’s returning for 2025

Nov 29, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman run USC Trojans 2024...

UW Huskies running back Jonah Coleman carries the ball against the USC Trojans on Nov. 2, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies got a major piece of good news on Thanksgiving.

Star running back Jonah Coleman announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s returning to the Huskies for his final season of college eligibility in 2025.

Caple’s Notebook: Do Huskies know who’s QB vs No. 1 Oregon?

The 5-foot-9, 229-pound junior posted a video of him driving up to Husky Stadium in a car with a license plate that reads: “IM BACK.” After a short montage of highlights, the video ends with a shot that includes the words “I’M BACK,” with his signature underneath.

Coleman, who spent his first two seasons with Arizona before following head coach Jedd Fisch to Montlake, became the 15th different player in Washington program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He has rushed for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also has 21 catches for 160 yards.

Coleman has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in five of 11 games, including a season-high 148 yards on 16 carries against Rutgers. He ranks 28th in the FBS in rushing yardage and 29th in yards per carry.

With his bruising running style, Coleman is tied for 12th in the FBS with 792 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He has forced 61 missed tackles and has 36 runs of 10-plus yards, both of which are tied for ninth in the FBS, according to PFF. He ranks seventh in PFF’s Elusive Rating, which measures the success and impact of a ball carrier independent of blocking.

During his two seasons at Arizona, Coleman ran for 372 yards and four TDs as a freshman in 2022 and then rushed for a team-high 871 yards and five TDs as a sophomore in 2023. Coleman signed with Fisch at Arizona as a three-star recruit out of Stockton, Calif.

Coleman and the Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) face undefeated and top-ranked Oregon (11-0, 8-0) in Eugene on Saturday night.

More on UW Huskies and college football

• New chapter in longtime rivalry as No. 1 Oregon hosts UW Huskies
• Preview: UW Huskies look to end rival No. 1 Oregon’s perfect record
• Portal Priorities: Where could UW Huskies use veteran help in 2025?
Ranking the UW Huskies’ 20 consecutive home victories
• Is it Demond’s time? Brock weighs in on UW Huskies’ QB conundrum

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman run USC Trojans 2024...

Cameron Van Til

UW Huskies star running back announces he’s returning for 2025

Star running back Jonah Coleman announced on social media that he's returning to the UW Huskies for his final season of eligibility in 2025.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Denzel Boston USC Oregon Ducks...

The Associated Press

Preview: UW Huskies look to end rival No. 1 Oregon’s perfect record

The only thing standing between top-ranked Oregon and an undefeated regular season are the rival UW Huskies, who come to Eugene on Saturday.

5 hours ago

UW Huskies Tyler Harris...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies take advantage of flagrant foul, beat Colorado St 73-67

Tyler Harris scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, and the UW Huskies took advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67 on Thursday night in the Acrisure Invitational.

20 hours ago

Oregon Dillon Gabriel UW Huskies...

Anne M. Peterson

New chapter in longtime rivalry as No. 1 Oregon hosts UW Huskies

A close look at Saturday's regular season finale for the UW Huskies, who go up against undefeated Oregon in Eugene in a big rivalry matchup.

1 day ago

UW Huskies football Michigan general huddle...

Christian Caple

Portal Priorities: Where could UW Huskies use veteran help in 2025?

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of OnMontlake.com shares his view of each position on the football team ahead of December's transfer portal opening.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Christian Caple

Caple’s Notebook: Do UW Huskies know who’s QB vs No. 1 Oregon?

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple has the latest from Montlake, including what coach Jedd Fisch had to say about the QB situation five days before playing top-ranked Oregon.

4 days ago

UW Huskies star running back announces he’s returning for 2025