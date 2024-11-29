COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW HUSKIES (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) at No. 1 OREGON DUCKS (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

4:30 p.m. Saturday

• TV: NBC

• Series record: UW Huskies lead 63-48-5.

What’s at stake?

Oregon, ranked No. 1 in both the AP and CFP rankings, is the nation’s lone undefeated team and has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game. The Ducks are 11-0 for just the second time in school history. The game will be the 116th meeting between the two rivals, who both joined the Big Ten this year after leaving the Pac-12. The Huskies have won the last three meetings, including the Pac-12 title game last year, but are looking to play spoiler this time before a bowl game to cap their season.

UW Huskies-Oregon Ducks key matchup

Washington coach Jedd Fisch has picked a starting quarterback for the game against the Ducks, but he’s not announcing who it is. Washington has used both Will Rogers and freshman Demond Williams Jr. situationally throughout the season, but Rogers has been the consistent starter. Whoever starts will face an Oregon defense that is allowing just 15.7 points per game. The Ducks are ranked seventh in total defense, allowing opponents 274.4 yards a game.

Players to watch

Washington: Receiver Denzel Boston has nine touchdown receptions, tied for 11th in the nation and tied for first in the Big 10. Boston’s nine regular season TD catches are tied for eighth-most in school history. A sophomore, Boston is averaging 69.5 yards a game.

Oregon: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has set the all-time career record for total touchdowns with 180. He ranks second for passing touchdowns with 147. He also has 32 career rushing touchdowns and one TD reception. He’s thrown for 22 touchdowns and run for six scores this season.

Facts & figures

Washington won both meetings against the Ducks last season: The Huskies won in the regular season 36-33 in Seattle, then beat Oregon again 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game. Washington was undefeated before losing to Michigan for the national championship. … Huskies running back Jonah Coleman is averaging 91.6 rushing yards per game with nine rushing touchdowns. He ranks 11th nationally with 36 rushing plays of 10 yards or more. … Oregon coach Dan Lanning would not say whether receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II would play. All three were nursing injuries. … With a win Oregon will finish the regular season 12-0 for the second time in school history. The other time was in 2010, when Oregon went to the BCS title game but lost to Auburn.

