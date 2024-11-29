Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Preview: UW Huskies look to end rival No. 1 Oregon’s perfect record

Nov 29, 2024, 9:38 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

UW Huskies Denzel Boston USC Oregon Ducks...

Denzel Boston of the UW Huskies catches a pass against USC on Nov. 2, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW HUSKIES (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) at No. 1 OREGON DUCKS (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

4:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: NBC
Series record: UW Huskies lead 63-48-5.

What’s at stake?

Oregon, ranked No. 1 in both the AP and CFP rankings, is the nation’s lone undefeated team and has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game. The Ducks are 11-0 for just the second time in school history. The game will be the 116th meeting between the two rivals, who both joined the Big Ten this year after leaving the Pac-12. The Huskies have won the last three meetings, including the Pac-12 title game last year, but are looking to play spoiler this time before a bowl game to cap their season.

Portal Priorities: Where could UW Huskies use veteran help in 2025?

UW Huskies-Oregon Ducks key matchup

Washington coach Jedd Fisch has picked a starting quarterback for the game against the Ducks, but he’s not announcing who it is. Washington has used both Will Rogers and freshman Demond Williams Jr. situationally throughout the season, but Rogers has been the consistent starter. Whoever starts will face an Oregon defense that is allowing just 15.7 points per game. The Ducks are ranked seventh in total defense, allowing opponents 274.4 yards a game.

UW Huskies know who’s QB against No. 1 Oregon, but aren’t saying

Players to watch

Washington: Receiver Denzel Boston has nine touchdown receptions, tied for 11th in the nation and tied for first in the Big 10. Boston’s nine regular season TD catches are tied for eighth-most in school history. A sophomore, Boston is averaging 69.5 yards a game.

Oregon: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has set the all-time career record for total touchdowns with 180. He ranks second for passing touchdowns with 147. He also has 32 career rushing touchdowns and one TD reception. He’s thrown for 22 touchdowns and run for six scores this season.

Facts & figures

Washington won both meetings against the Ducks last season: The Huskies won in the regular season 36-33 in Seattle, then beat Oregon again 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game. Washington was undefeated before losing to Michigan for the national championship. … Huskies running back Jonah Coleman is averaging 91.6 rushing yards per game with nine rushing touchdowns. He ranks 11th nationally with 36 rushing plays of 10 yards or more. … Oregon coach Dan Lanning would not say whether receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II would play. All three were nursing injuries. … With a win Oregon will finish the regular season 12-0 for the second time in school history. The other time was in 2010, when Oregon went to the BCS title game but lost to Auburn.

More on UW Huskies and college football

Portal Priorities: Where could UW Huskies use veteran help in 2025?
AP Top 25: Oregon remains unanimous No. 1; WSU drops out
Caple: Has Demond Williams Jr grabbed the reins at QB?
Ranking the UW Huskies’ 20 consecutive home victories
Is it Demond’s time? Brock weighs in on UW Huskies’ QB conundrum

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman run USC Trojans 2024...

Cameron Van Til

UW Huskies star running back announces he’s returning for 2025

Star running back Jonah Coleman announced on social media that he's returning to the UW Huskies for his final season of eligibility in 2025.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Denzel Boston USC Oregon Ducks...

The Associated Press

Preview: UW Huskies look to end rival No. 1 Oregon’s perfect record

The only thing standing between top-ranked Oregon and an undefeated regular season are the rival UW Huskies, who come to Eugene on Saturday.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies Tyler Harris...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies take advantage of flagrant foul, beat Colorado St 73-67

Tyler Harris scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, and the UW Huskies took advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67 on Thursday night in the Acrisure Invitational.

19 hours ago

Oregon Dillon Gabriel UW Huskies...

Anne M. Peterson

New chapter in longtime rivalry as No. 1 Oregon hosts UW Huskies

A close look at Saturday's regular season finale for the UW Huskies, who go up against undefeated Oregon in Eugene in a big rivalry matchup.

1 day ago

UW Huskies football Michigan general huddle...

Christian Caple

Portal Priorities: Where could UW Huskies use veteran help in 2025?

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of OnMontlake.com shares his view of each position on the football team ahead of December's transfer portal opening.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Christian Caple

Caple’s Notebook: Do UW Huskies know who’s QB vs No. 1 Oregon?

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple has the latest from Montlake, including what coach Jedd Fisch had to say about the QB situation five days before playing top-ranked Oregon.

4 days ago

Preview: UW Huskies look to end rival No. 1 Oregon’s perfect record