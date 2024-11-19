UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch met with reporters on Monday to look back at his team’s 31-19 victory over UCLA, and ahead to UW’s Nov. 30 game at No. 1 Oregon after this weekend’s bye.

Demond Williams Jr. provides dazzling taste of UW Huskies’ future

Here’s what to know.

Who’s the QB?

Will Rogers has started UW’s first 11 games at quarterback. Demond Williams Jr., a true freshman, replaced him in the second half of the Huskies’ last two games, and on Saturday helped turn a 14-13 game into a 31-13 lead late in the fourth quarter.

With 12 days until the Oregon game, Fisch is content to let the Ducks guess whom the Huskies might start at quarterback, saying Monday that he doesn’t plan to announce whether it will be Rogers or Williams.

The most important data point as he evaluates the position, Fisch said, will be “moving the football.”

“Are we successful getting first downs? Are we in (a) position (where) we can hold the ball for periods of time, where we’re not putting our defense back on the field?” Fisch said. “And then protecting the football. We can’t be just giving the ball away. We’ll evaluate that. We’ll go through that. We will not announce who the starting quarterback is going to be, and we’ll go out there a week from Saturday when we play Oregon and play with one of the two quarterbacks.”

Rogers, of course, was benched against UCLA after throwing interceptions on consecutive possessions. He also threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter that was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty. Williams also replaced him for the second half of UW’s 35-6 defeat at Penn State the week prior, with the Huskies trailing 28-0 at halftime.

Rogers finished the UCLA game 13-for-21 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Williams finished 7-for-8 for 67 yards and a touchdown, but also took six rushing attempts for 31 yards — it was five for 40, if you subtract lost yardage on a first-half sack he took — and proved adept at using his legs to buy time and avoid pressure in the pocket.

“I think Will had some big-time plays in that game, and then he had some plays he would like to have back,” Fisch said.

“In that game, at that moment in time, there were too many plays that probably Will or I felt like maybe he forced it, and that’s why we went with Demond.”

Does Fisch already know who the starter is, even if he doesn’t plan to reveal his identity?

“We’ll see what practice looks like these next three days,” Fisch said. “I would say we’re just going to continue to let these guys play, and see how both guys respond to the game. There’s different ways they can respond, and the key to that is, how does Demond respond from really taking over a 14-13 game and scoring 17 points, and how does he come out at practice today, tomorrow and the next day? What type of energy does he have, and where is his mindset at?

“What type of response does Will have after being taken out of the game with a lead, but not really playing as well as normal in the second half? What does that look like for him? So I’m going to use these days this week to determine where we are mentally, where we are emotionally. I think both of them are in a good place physically, so it will be more of the other stuff. And then let them practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, lift Thursday, give them those two days (off), and then Sunday, when we have our first, full Oregon practice, whoever is going to be the starter will take about 80 percent of the reps with the ones.”

UW Huskies relatively healthy

Junior edge rusher Zach Durfee returned to play on Saturday for the first time since UW’s Oct. 5 victory over Michigan, though he logged only nine snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Durfee has battled turf toe on both of his feet this season, but Fisch said he left Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury.

“His toe I think turned out pretty good,” Fisch said, adding that “I would like to have Durfee back” for the Oregon game.

Makell Esteen, who was injured on a hard hit and headed straight to the locker room with members of the training staff, should be able to play in Eugene. In fact, Fisch said, “I would be shocked if he doesn’t play.”

Kickoff time pending

Washington’s game at Oregon fell victim to the six-day selection window, meaning the precise time won’t be announced until either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The Big Ten did announce that the game will kickoff at either 12:30, 4 or 4:30 p.m., with the network to be determined.

