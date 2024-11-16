Close
UW Huskies pull away, beat UCLA 31-19 to secure bowl eligibility

Nov 15, 2024, 10:37 PM

UW Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. (2) and Khmori House celebrate a touchdown against UCLA. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY CHRIS TALBOTT


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Demond Williams Jr. replaced starting quarterback Will Rogers, leading three second-half game-securing scoring drives, and Washington beat UCLA 31-19 on Friday night to clinch bowl eligibility.

Observations | Box score

Jonah Coleman added 95 rushing yards and two TDs as the Huskies won for the second time in three games.

Williams led the Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) to a field goal and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Decker DeGraaf with 5:44 left in the game to seal the victory over the Bruins (4-6, 3-5). Rogers helped UW to a 14-13 halftime lead, but threw interceptions on the Huskies’ first two drives of the second half. UW’s defense made several big plays and scored 10 points off turnovers to secure the win.

The Steve Belichick-coached defense forced and recovered two fumbles and sacked UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers six times in the victory, including on third and fourth down to end a late threat.

Rogers was 13 of 21 for 115 yards and a touchdown when he was pulled from the game after throwing interceptions to Devin Kirkwood and Kain Medrano. The first bounced off his receiver’s hands, but the second was a bad throw into triple coverage.

Williams completed 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a score and scrambled for 31 more.

Russell Davis II helped set up UW’s first two scores with sacks of Garbers. The first was followed by a 17-yard shanked punt that gave the Huskies first down at UCLA’s 36. Jonah Coleman capped a short drive with a 15-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Davis helped make it 14-3 with a strip sack of former UW quarterback Garbers and fumble recovery midway through the first quarter. Rogers threw an interception in the end zone on the ensuing drive. But Bryan Addison’s pick was wiped away by a roughing the passer call on Oluwafemi Oladejo. Rogers took advantage of the second chance with an 8-yard scoring toss to Keleki Latu for a 14-3 lead.

Garbers completed 27 of 44 for 267 yards and two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins still have a shot at making a bowl with winnable games left on the schedule (they finish with Fresno State). But they’ll need to play better than this. There was no running game to speak of – they averaged 1.6 yards per carry – and if Garbers hadn’t been a magician on third down, converting 10 of 19, this game would have been over in the first half.

Washington: The win made the Huskies bowl eligible in their first season under coach Jedd Fisch. That will buoy the Huskies as they prepare for their biggest test of the season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Washington: The Huskies close the season at No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 30.

