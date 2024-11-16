SEATTLE – The UW Huskies secured bowl eligibility and extended their home win streak to 20 games with a 31-19 win over the UCLA Bruins on Friday night.

UW Huskies 31, UCLA Bruins 19: Box score

The victory capped a third consecutive perfect season at home for the Dawgs, who went 6-0 at Husky Stadium this year and are 0-5 away from Montlake. The Huskies’ 20-game home win streak is their longest in more than a century.

And most importantly, it guarantees that Washington’s season will extend into December for a bowl game. If the Huskies had lost, they would have needed to pull a massive upset over top-ranked Oregon in their Nov. 30 regular-season finale to qualify for a bowl.

Here’s what stood out from Washington’s win:

• Williams makes most of his opportunity: After starting quarterback Will Rogers threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to open the second half, backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr. entered the game and played the rest of the way. Head coach Jedd Fisch has consistently worked in Williams as a change-of-pace option at quarterback this season, and the four-star freshman played the entire second half of last week’s blowout loss to Penn State. But this was his first extended action in a tight game, and he rose to the occasion. With the Huskies clinging to a one-point lead late in the third quarter, Williams came in and guided Washington on an 11-play, 57-yard field-goal drive and an eight-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to give the Dawgs an 11-point cushion. Williams put his dual-threat skill set on full display, completing 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 31 yards on six carries. Williams’ most impressive sequence came on the TD drive, when on back-to-back plays he turned potential sacks into highlight-reel runs. Williams then capped the TD march with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf on third-and-goal.

• Davis highlights UW’s sack party: After missing the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury, junior edge rusher and Arizona transfer Russell Davis II announced his presence to the Husky faithful with a massive performance Friday night. Davis exploded onto the scene with three sacks of UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, highlighting a six-sack onslaught by the Washington defense. The biggest was Davis’ strip-sack in the second quarter, when he swiped the ball from Garbers on a third down in the red zone and recovered his own forced fumble. Senior defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez, senior edge rusher Voi Tunuufi and senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala each added third-down sacks for the Huskies, who entered the night with just 14 sacks this season and none in their past three games.

• Huskies find paydirt in red zone: The red zone has been a horror show this season for the Huskies, who entered the night with just 19 touchdowns in 38 red-zone trips. But on Friday night, they converted all four of their red-zone trips into touchdowns. In the first quarter, star running back Jonah Coleman took a halfback toss, raced through a wide-open lane and bulldozed through a defender for a 15-yard TD run. In the second quarter, senior tight end Keleki Latu took a third-down screen pass rumbled into the end zone for an 8-yard TD. In the fourth quarter, Williams found DeGraaf for a 1-yard TD pass on third-and-goal give the Huskies an 11-point lead with less than six minutes to play. And in the closing minutes Denzel Boston drew a fourth-down pass-interference penalty and Coleman followed with a 2-yard TD run to put the finishing touches on the win.

• Rogers has shaky night: Senior quarterback Will Rogers had an ultra-efficient start to the season, throwing 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions through the first five games. But since then, it’s been rough sledding for the Mississippi State transfer. Rogers was picked off on back-to-back possessions to open the second half on Friday night, bringing his totals to just four TD passes and seven interceptions over the past six games. On Rogers’ first pick, he tried to squeeze a third-down pass over the middle, but it was deflected by UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and intercepted by defensive back Devin Kirkwood. Then on the ensuing series, Rogers didn’t appear to see Medrano, throwing an interception over the middle that went directly to the UCLA linebacker. Rogers also threw an ill-advised interception in the end zone in the first half, but it was wiped away by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

More on UW Huskies football

• Caple: Ahead of home finale, what have UW Huskies’ seniors learned?

• Mid-November bowl projections for UW Huskies and WSU Cougars

• UW Huskies breaking out new twist with ‘blackout’ game uniforms

• Latest from UW Huskies’ Jedd Fisch: Is Will Rogers still the QB?

Follow @CameronVanTil