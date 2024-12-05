Thursday is a notable day for the Seattle Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu.

It appears the veteran outside linebacker is in line to return to action Sunday as he has been activated from injured reserve, the Seahawks announced Thursday afternoon. That came just hours after Nwosu was revealed as the team’s nominee for the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Nwosu, who will turn 28 this month, has appeared in just one game this season. He missed the first four games due to a knee injury he suffered in the preseason finale, then suffered a thigh injury in his return in a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 6.

That has resulted in an eight-week stay on the IR, though he was designated to return last week, allowing him to practice with the team. He was a full participant Wednesday when Seattle began its week of practice ahead of a Week 14 game at Arizona, another good sign that he could hit the field Sunday.

Nwosu had a strong debut season with the Seahawks in 2022, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a second contract with the team after initially joining Seattle on a one-year deal in free agency following four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries have held him back over the past two seasons, however. He missed the final 11 games of the 2023 campaign due to a pectoral injury that required season-ending surgery.

As for the Walter Payton Award nomination, it is the second occurrence in Nwosu’s career. He was previously nominated in 2019, which was his second year with the Chargers.

“It means a lot to be recognized for the stuff that you do and how you give back,” Nwosu said about his nomination in an article published Thursday on Seahawks.com. “It feels good being able to make an impact to different communities around the world and seeing the positive things work, putting smiles on people’s faces. So to be recognized for my efforts is always a blessing.”

