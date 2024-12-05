Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

Dec 5, 2024, 12:59 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Seattle Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu lines up in a 2022 game at New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

Thursday is a notable day for the Seattle Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu.

It appears the veteran outside linebacker is in line to return to action Sunday as he has been activated from injured reserve, the Seahawks announced Thursday afternoon. That came just hours after Nwosu was revealed as the team’s nominee for the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Rost: How the Seahawks fit into the NFC postseason picture

Nwosu, who will turn 28 this month, has appeared in just one game this season. He missed the first four games due to a knee injury he suffered in the preseason finale, then suffered a thigh injury in his return in a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 6.

That has resulted in an eight-week stay on the IR, though he was designated to return last week, allowing him to practice with the team. He was a full participant Wednesday when Seattle began its week of practice ahead of a Week 14 game at Arizona, another good sign that he could hit the field Sunday.

Nwosu had a strong debut season with the Seahawks in 2022, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a second contract with the team after initially joining Seattle on a one-year deal in free agency following four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries have held him back over the past two seasons, however. He missed the final 11 games of the 2023 campaign due to a pectoral injury that required season-ending surgery.

As for the Walter Payton Award nomination, it is the second occurrence in Nwosu’s career. He was previously nominated in 2019, which was his second year with the Chargers.

“It means a lot to be recognized for the stuff that you do and how you give back,” Nwosu said about his nomination in an article published Thursday on Seahawks.com. “It feels good being able to make an impact to different communities around the world and seeing the positive things work, putting smiles on people’s faces. So to be recognized for my efforts is always a blessing.”

For details on Nwosu’s work that led to his nomination, click here.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck
How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?
Seahawks Injury Report: The latest on punter Dickson and more
Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?
See uniforms for Seattle Seahawks’ huge road game at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

Uchenna Nwsou could return as soon as Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks after being activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

26 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck

Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts breaks down the various elements of the Seattle Seahawks' run game keeping it from hitting its stride.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald looks on New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano looks at the overall impact new head coach Mike Macdonald has made on the Seattle Seahawks.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Dickson punt Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: The latest on punter Dickson, LB Nwosu, more

Here's the latest on the Seattle Seahawks' injuries, including the status of punter Michael Dickson and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

21 hours ago

Drew Lock former Seattle Seahawks QB New York NY Giants...

Tom Canavan

Former Seahawks QB Drew Lock getting another start for NY Giants

With Tommy DeVito still dealing with a sore forearm, former Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Giants on Sunday against the Saints.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets...

Cameron Van Til

Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

Brock Huard and Mike Salk evaluate whether the Seattle Seahawks' dominant four-game stretch on defense has vaulted the unit into elite status.

24 hours ago

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award