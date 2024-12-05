It remains unclear whether the Seattle Seahawks will need to find another option at punter for Sunday’s crucial NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

After being unavailable in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s win over the New York Jets due to back spasms, veteran Seahawks punter Michael Dickson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s practice report.

“We’re still working through it right now,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said about Dickson’s injury to reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice. “Optimistic for the week. We’re pretty sure we’ll have him on Sunday, but we’re not sure right now.”

Will the Seahawks need to add a punter for Sunday?

“That’s on the table right now,” Macdonald said.

In some positive news, veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was again a full participant in practice as he works toward returning from a thigh injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the season. After being designated to return to practice last week, he was limited last Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant last Friday.

Macdonald said Wednesday that Nwosu will “have a chance” to return from IR for Sunday’s game.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Macdonald said.

During his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday, Macdonald said Nwosu will be back “sooner than later.”

“We’re optimistic about him moving forward this week,” Macdonald said. “I don’t want to put like a timetable on it right now, but I’d call it an outside chance at seeing him this week. But a lot has to happen between now and then for us to give him the green light.”

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (foot) both sat out practice on Wednesday. Williams has consistently sat out Wednesday practices in recent weeks while dealing with a foot injury, while Lucas has sat out one practice each of the past two weeks after returning from offseason knee surgery. Neither have missed games over that stretch.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, nose tackle Jarran Reed and left guard Laken Tomlinson each sat out practice with non-injury-related/rest designations.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and tight end Brady Russell (foot) were limited participants.

On the other side, Arizona is in especially good shape. Only three players were listed on the Cardinals’ Wednesday practice report, one of which was just for rest.

Here are the full Seahawks and Cardinals injury reports for Wednesday:

• Seattle Seahawks

Did not practice

WR Tyler Lockett – non-injury related/rest

T Abraham Lucas – knee

DE Leonard Williams – foot

NT Jarran Reed – NIR/rest

G Laken Tomlinson – NIR/rest

Limited

WR DK Metcalf – shoulder

TE Brady Russell – foot

RB Kenneth Walker III – ankle/calf

P Michael Dickson – back

LB Ernest Jones IV – knee

Full

RB Zach Charbonnet – elbow

TE Noah Fant – groin

T Stone Forsythe – hand

S AJ Finley – ankle

S Coby Bryant – ankle

LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh

CB Riq Woolen – ankle

• Arizona Cardinals

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum – NIR/rest

Limited

DL Darius Robinson – calf

DL Dante Stills – back

Full

None listed.

