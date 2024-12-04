Last week, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams got passed over by teammate Coby Bryant for NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’

Williams was happy for Bryant, but admitted he felt he too was deserving of the honor after his dominant performance in Seattle’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 24.

This week, Williams left no doubt.

After another sensational performance in the Seahawks’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Williams was announced Wednesday as NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Williams had a game-swinging 92-yard interception return for a touchdown plus two sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass breakup and a blocked extra point against one of his former teams, helping Seattle win its third straight game and grab sole possession of first place atop the NFC West.

Williams’ pick-six was the longest by a defensive lineman in NFL history, according to ESPN Research via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Williams also became the first player since 1982 with multiple sacks, a pick-six and a blocked kick in the same game, according to NFL Communications.

“He’s just playing at an all-time elite level,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “He’s playing out of his mind. … I have a hard time thinking that anybody’s playing better than him right now.”

A midseason trade acquisition by Seattle in 2023, Williams has been a game-wrecking force over the past two weeks, totaling an absurd stat line of 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, six QB hits, one interception, two pass breakups and a blocked extra point.

In Seattle’s smothering 16-6 victory over the Cardinals two weeks ago, Williams recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four QB hits and a pass deflection. Bryant received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making a 69-yard pick-six in the win.

For the season, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams has seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He ranks third among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate and fourth among interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grading.

This is the third time in Williams’ 10-year NFL career that he’s been named Defensive Player of the Week. The other two times came in 2020 with the New York Giants.

“I think right now he’s playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level – for sure, Player of the Month,” Seahawks safety Julian Love said. “These past two weeks, he’s (been) balling. And it’s just his approach. He takes care of his body off the field, he locks in and is a great leader during the week. Despite all that’s going on, he’s so steady.

“And then above all that, he’s incredibly talented. And when he takes advantage of a matchup, he senses it – from play one, there’s blood in the water for the whole game.”

