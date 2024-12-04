The most pivotal game of the Seattle Seahawks’ season will be a black-and-white affair – at least when it comes to the uniforms.

Seattle announced its uniforms on Wednesday for a Week 14 contest on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, opting for white jerseys and gray pants along with the Seahawks’ usual navy helmets.

That means there will be no mistaking who is who, because the Cardinals will be decked out in all black for the third and final time this year. Arizona released its full uniform schedule for this season back in September, whereas the Seahawks typically reveal their uniform choices for their upcoming games on the Wednesday before.

This will be the second game in a row where the Seahawks wear white jerseys against a team in all black, which was also the case in Seattle’s 26-21 road win over the New York Jets last Sunday.

The white-on-gray look is one Seattle uses sparingly. According to Seahawks.com, the team has worn this combination just 14 times since the current uniform set debuted in 2012, which is the fewest of the team’s options for road games. That includes once earlier this year in a 34-17 win over the Falcons in Atlanta on Oct. 20. The Seahawks haven’t opted for the white-on-gray combo against Arizona since 2012 in their first game against the Cardinals after introducing the current uniform scheme.

The Cardinals’ uniform choices have been cut and dry this year, as they either have worn all white, all red (except or a white helmet) or all black in every game. The all-black look is the rarest, however, as the white uniforms will be used eight times and the red ones will be worn six times by season’s end.

Sunday’s afternoon game at State Farm Stadium will have huge implications on the NFC West race. The Seahawks (7-5) currently hold first place by one game over the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (both 6-6), and the outcome will have a huge swing on each team’s chances of winning the division and making the playoffs.

Here is some more information on Sunday’s game.

Seattle Seahawks (7-5) at Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

• When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

• TV broadcast: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)

Three things CBS analyst Charles Davis says have made Seahawks’ D dominant

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

• Last meeting: The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 16-6 in Seattle just two games back on Nov. 24, led by a stellar defensive effort that included a monster day by defensive end Leonard Williams and a key pick-six by safety Coby Bryant. That means a win this Sunday by Seattle would clinch the head-the-head series against Arizona this year, bringing with it a tiebreaker that could be important at the end of the season.

