SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

A statistical look at the Seahawks’ dramatic defensive turnaround

Dec 3, 2024, 10:44 AM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon defense Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates a tackle for loss with with Riq Woolen (left) against Arizona on Nov. 24, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

It was somewhat masked by the carnival of special teams gaffes, but the Seattle Seahawks turned in another impressive defensive performance in their 26-21 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’

The Seahawks held the Jets’ offense to just 14 points and 258 total yards, marking the fourth straight game that they have allowed fewer than 20 offensive points and 300 total yards in regulation. It’s been a dramatic turnaround from the first half of the season, when Seattle ranked near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories.

With a combination of new personnel, a return to health from several key players, a growing sense of confidence and trust in their new-look schemes and a player-led meeting that’s sparked a Legion of Boom-esque tenacity, the Seahawks appear to be hitting their stride in first-year head coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme. And led by their surging defense, they have rattled off three straight wins to surge atop the NFC West.

Below is a statistical breakdown of Seattle’s defensive turnaround.

NOTE: All references to points are to defensive points allowed, so that doesn’t include opponents’ scores that came on special teams or defense.

Overall defense

• First eight games: 23.1 points per game, 356.5 total yards per game

• Past four games: 14 points per game, 299.8 total yards per game

Run defense

• First eight games: 148.4 rushing yards per game, 4.9 yards per carry

• Past four games: 84.3 rushing yards per game, 3.9 yards per carry

• First eight games: 130.4 rushing yards per game from opposing running backs, 5.3 yards per carry from opposing running backs

• Past four games: 68.8 rushing yards per game from opposing running backs, 3.7 yards per carry from opposing running backs

Pass defense

• First eight games: 67.5% completion rate, 12 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

• Past four games: 61.5% completion rate, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

A closer look at Seattle Seahawks past four games

Rams: 19 points, 366 yards (excluding overtime: 13 points, 283 yards)
49ers: 17 points, 277 yards
Cards: 6 points, 298 yards
Jets: 14 points, 258 yards

