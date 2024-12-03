When the Seattle Seahawks’ day-after-the-game press conference took place Monday afternoon, there was a very notable person missing from the podium.

Head coach Mike Macdonald was absent from his usual meeting with the media at the Seahawks’ headquarters in Renton. The absence was good news, however, as Macdonald’s wife, Stephanie, had gone into labor with the couple’s first child.

Assistant head coach Leslie Frazier stepped in to field questions in place of the first-year head coach and called the situation with Macdonald “day-to-day.”

“It could be a soon as tonight,” Frazier told reporters. “We could get word tonight that the baby is here. It could be tomorrow. It could even be two or three days from now, but we’ll be on guard. We’re just praying that everything goes well and we look forward to hearing the good news, and we’ll adjust (our plans) when we need to.”

Luckily for Macdonald and the Seahawks, there’s a little extra time to work with as Tuesday is an off day for the team.

The 37-year-old Macdonald in September publicly announced he and Stephanie were expecting a boy with a due date sometime in December.

Just last week Macdonald was asked about becoming a father during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I mean, the kid’s not gonna come on a Sunday, right?” co-host Mike Salk asked.

“No, no. He knows better than that,” Macdonald responded.

