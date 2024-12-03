Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks coach absent for good reason — his wife went into labor

Dec 2, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Seattle Seahawks...

From left, Stephanie and Mike Macdonald arriving at the Virgina Mason Athletic Center. (Photo: Edwin Hooper, Seattle Seahawks)

(Photo: Edwin Hooper, Seattle Seahawks)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

When the Seattle Seahawks’ day-after-the-game press conference took place Monday afternoon, there was a very notable person missing from the podium.

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams playing at ‘all-time elite level’

Head coach Mike Macdonald was absent from his usual meeting with the media at the Seahawks’ headquarters in Renton. The absence was good news, however, as Macdonald’s wife, Stephanie, had gone into labor with the couple’s first child.

Assistant head coach Leslie Frazier stepped in to field questions in place of the first-year head coach and called the situation with Macdonald “day-to-day.”

“It could be a soon as tonight,” Frazier told reporters. “We could get word tonight that the baby is here. It could be tomorrow. It could even be two or three days from now, but we’ll be on guard. We’re just praying that everything goes well and we look forward to hearing the good news, and we’ll adjust (our plans) when we need to.”

Luckily for Macdonald and the Seahawks, there’s a little extra time to work with as Tuesday is an off day for the team.

The 37-year-old Macdonald in September publicly announced he and Stephanie were expecting a boy with a due date sometime in December.

Just last week Macdonald was asked about becoming a father during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I mean, the kid’s not gonna come on a Sunday, right?” co-host Mike Salk asked.

“No, no. He knows better than that,” Macdonald responded.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Seahawks waive kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr.
• The latest on Seattle Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu’s potential return
• Could Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II answer a problem … on offense?
• Seattle Seahawks safety delivers critical plays in ‘familiar’ setting
• Rost: Yeah, the Seahawks won, but sloppiness shouldn’t be overlooked

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks coach absent for good reason — his wife went into labor

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald missed his press conference Monday due to his wife going into labor with their first child.

3 hours ago

49ers Christian McCaffrey...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: McCaffrey is one of two 49ers RBs lost to IR

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey will not need surgery on his injured right knee but he will miss the rest of the regular season.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Laviska Shenault kick return Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks waive kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks waived kick returner and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. after he muffed two kicks against the Jets.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy entrance San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Could Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II answer a problem … on offense?

Curtis Rogers and Michael Bumpus discuss an off-the-wall idea of how the Seattle Seahawks could improve their short-yardage run issues.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Zac Hereth

The latest on Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu’s potential return

Seattle Seahawks head coach shared some insight on where Uchenna Nwosu is at as he works his way back from a quad strain.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith reacts sack New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Brock weighs in on Seahawks’ continued short-yardage struggles

Brock Huard gives his take after the Seattle Seahawks' short-yardage woes cropped up yet again during their win over the Jets.

9 hours ago

Seahawks coach absent for good reason — his wife went into labor