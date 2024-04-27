The theme around the Seattle Seahawks as they readied for the 2024 NFL Draft over the last few months was really one of uncertainty.

Not necessarily for the Seahawks themselves, but certainly for those who follow the team. After all, it had been 14 years since the Seahawks had gone through a draft without Pete Carroll. And with the 36-year-old Mike Macdonald coming in as a first-time head coach, it was impossible to know how he and general manager/president of football operations John Schneider would go about building the team.

After three days, seven rounds, one trade and nine picks in the 2024 draft, we have a little better idea.

The Seahawks addressed both sides of the trenches with their first two picks – defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the first round, and offensive guard Christian Haynes in the third.

Then they added at positions of need (linebacker and tight end) with a pair of fourth-rounders.

In the fifth round, the defensive-minded Macdonald got a blazing fast cornerback to add to a stable of young talent at the position.

And with three selections in the sixth round, they doubled down on cornerback (from the same school, even) and tripled down on the O-line.

So who are these nine new Seahawks? It’s time to take a closer look. Find details, video highlights and links to all of our coverage of every Seattle Seahawks draft pick from this weekend below in our annual breakdown.

The 2024 Seattle Seahawks draft picks

FIRST ROUND

• Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas (No. 16 overall)

6-0 1/2, 297 pounds, junior, 21 years old

Story | Reaction | Seattle Sports interview | NFL Draft profile

Perhaps fittingly, the first pick of the Mike Macdonald era went to the defensive side of the ball.

After the draft began with a record-setting run of 14 consecutive players, the Seahawks filled a clear need by taking Byron Murphy II, who was widely regarded as the top defensive tackle prospect in this class.

“To sit here and think that when we started it that we’d be able to acquire him, we’d be lying,” Seattle general manager John Schneider said.

Murphy, described by FOX analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard as a “300-pound ball of freaking muscle,” was a game-wrecking force at Texas who features a unique combination of strength and explosiveness. He adds a weapon to Seattle’s struggling pass rush and will be tasked with helping improve one of the worst run defenses in the league. Murphy gives the Seahawks another versatile defensive lineman – along with defensive ends Leonard Williams and Dre’Mont Jones – who can play multiple positions up front in Macdonald’s scheme.

“Leonard can play all across the line. So can Byron,” Macdonald said. “We have a lot of guys (like that), and that’s one of the reasons I’m so excited about it is you’re not going to know where guys are going to necessarily going to be all the time. We’ll have some really sweet ways to move guys around.”

More: Seahawks didn’t expect to be able to draft Murphy

SECOND ROUND

No Seahawks picks.

THIRD ROUND

• Christian Haynes, OG, UConn (No. 81 overall)

6-3, 317 pounds, senior, 24 years old

Story | Reaction story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

After bolstering the defensive line with their first pick, Seattle continued the theme of adding to the trenches. The Seahawks addressed likely their most glaring need in drafting Christian Haynes, who they hope can provide much-needed stability to their interior offensive line. Haynes started 49 consecutive games at right guard for UConn and figures to compete with veteran Laken Tomlinson and second-year Anthony Bradford for starting time at Seattle’s guard spots.

“Love the approach to the draft by the Seahawks thus far,” former Seahawks wide receiver and Seattle Sports host Michael Bumpus posted on social media. “Taking care of the trenches baby! Haynes reminds me a lot of (former Seahawks lineman) Damien Lewis. Measurables are comparable and has some accolades on his resume.”

FOURTH ROUND

• Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (No. 118 overall)

6-0 1/2, 233 pounds, senior, 23 years old

Story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight continued the Seahawks’ theme of drafting for need. The 23 year old was a three-year starter with loads of tackling production, leading the nation with 84 solo tackles last season. Knight is viewed as a strong defender against the run with plenty to work on in pass coverage. He joins a Seahawks linebacking corps that just lost starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency. Seattle added Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker on one-year deals in the offseason, but the team’s situation at the position is murky past 2024.

• AJ Barner, TE, Michigan (No. 121 overall)

6-6, 251 pounds, senior, 21 years old

Story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

Here's a quick look at the latest edition to the TE room: AJ Barner. 😯@_ajbarner_ x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/DYW0hoekAJ — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 21, 2022

AJ Barner adds much-needed depth at tight end for the Seahawks, who lost two of their top three tight ends in free agency this offseason in Colby Parkinson (Los Angeles Rams) and Will Dissly (Los Angeles Chargers). With good size, Barner is an in-line tight end who profiles more as a run blocker than a pass-catching threat. That gives Seattle a pair of run-blocking tight ends in Barner and free agent signee Pharaoh Brown to pair with Noah Fant, the team’s top receiving tight end. Barner had a similar dynamic this past season at Michigan, where he was more of a run-blocking force as the second pass-catching tight end behind potential 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland.

FIFTH ROUND

• Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (No. 136 overall)

6-0, 190 pounds, senior, 23 years old

Story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

The Seahawks went with the fastest player left on the board in Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th pick. The 23 year old ran the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.36 seconds during the combine, which ranked fourth among all corners. Scouts are high on Pritchett’s length and ability in man coverage, but said he has work to with zone coverage and tackling.

Seattle has a pair of recent draft picks holding down starting spots at corner in 2022 fifth-rounder Riq Woolen and 2023 first-rounder Devon Witherspoon. Tre Brown, a 2021 fourth-rounder, also started seven games last season. The fifth round has been spot the Seahawks have hit on defensive backs in the past, highlighted by Woolen, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Pritchett is now reunited with a former Auburn teammate, edge rusher Derick Hall (2023 second-rounder), on Seattle’s defense.

SIXTH ROUND

• Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah (No. 179 overall)

6-4, 319 pounds, senior, 23 years old

Story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

Is Sataoa Laumea a tackle? Is he a guard? Maybe that’s a good thing, as he spent just as much time at each position during a decorated career at Utah. He started 44 straight games for the Utes and earned All-Pac-12 honors four times, including as a first-teamer in 2022 when he spent his first of two seasons in a row at right tackle.

Seattle Sports host and FOX college football broadcaster Brock Huard was pretty happy with the pick of Laumea.

“My favorite Day 3 pick for the Seahawks and a guy I believe will push for playing time,” Huard wrote on social media. “As I watch tape for my games, very few have had a higher tenacity and anger factor than this guy the last three years. Got exposed as a tackle at times, but seeks collisions and finishes as a guard.”

More: The Utah perspective from KSL Sports on Laumea to Seahawks

• D.J. James, CB, Auburn (No. 192 overall)

6-0, 175 pounds, senior, 23 years old

Story | Reaction video | NFL Draft profile

That’s right, another Auburn cornerback, making it two in a matter of just three Seahawks picks on Saturday. That being said, D.J. James actually spent most of his college career in the Pacific Northwest, playing three years with the Oregon Ducks before transferring to the Tigers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. James led the Tigers in pass breakups with 10 last season, adding 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in his 12 starts.

James and fellow Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett join a crowded cornerback group in Seattle that was already one of the deepest positions on the team heading into the draft. According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, James’ thin frame and questionable long speed could push him inside to the nickel spot, where his athleticism and coverage skills could allow him to become a starter in a couple of years.

• Michael Jerrell, OL, Findlay (No. 207 overall)

6-5, 294 pounds, senior



Story | Video highlights | College profile

The Seahawks pulled out a surprise with their eighth and final pick of the draft, going to the Division II ranks for Michael Jerrell, who starred at the University of Findlay in Ohio. In addition to winning G-MAC Offensive Lineman of the Year honors for 2023, the tackle turned heads with an impressive pro day that solidified him as a draft prospect. He displayed top-notch speed for an OL, running the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds with a 1.69-second 10-yard split. Both would have tied for the second-fastest times among offensive linemen at the NFL combine.

SEVENTH ROUND

No Seahawks picks.

