The Seattle Seahawks seemed to lean into the “picture gate” controversy on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yes, we’re still talking about this, but it’s for a pretty good reason. The Seahawks – if this was planned, and it had to be – showed a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing in a pair of videos they shared on social media.

First, let’s catch up on the backstory.

Last week, a minor firestorm appeared when media members showed up for some press conferences at Seahawks headquarters in Renton and passed along that a noticeable wall between the team’s meeting room and indoor practice facility was bare. This was worth mentioning because it had previously been covered in pictures and slogans from the Pete Carroll era, which ended in January when the Seahawks moved on from the legendary head coach after 14 seasons.

Some fans took this as a sign of disrespect to the team’s history, as did some former players.

Just a day after this all hit social media, Seahawks general manager/president of football operations John Schneider cleared things up, saying on his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob that the team planned to install digital boards to feature rotating pictures from the Seahawks’ present and future. The change would also help allow new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff to install their own culture, and it didn’t take away from the fact that many other areas of the building still have plenty of tributes to the team’s history.

Even after Schneider’s explanation, former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman had some pointed words about the ordeal when he weighed in on social media, replying to some comments by his former teammate, Kam Chancellor.

“Yea I’m sure every great franchise is removing its legendary players pictures from their building because they can’t ever live up to that. Makes sense,” Sherman wrote. “Sure the Ravens don’t have pictures of Ray Lewis and that great defense. I’m sure (Pittsburgh) doesn’t have pictures of all the great moments. I’m sure Dallas, SF, NE all remove pictures of the history of their Franchise because of a new coach. Makes sense.”

So on Thursday, the Seahawks posted a couple of videos that people were quick to notice took a little time to focus on a picture in the building of a famous play by Sherman.

This one first provided a look at several photos from Seahawks history, and then went into slow motion as the cameraperson walked past the Sherman photo.

Walk the hallway with us as we head to the draft room! pic.twitter.com/HsPipoEYw1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2024

But even better was this video of Schneider and Macdonald talking with the Sherman photo framed perfectly into the shot with them.

Mike and John checking in. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cgXp0CFdAL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2024

That’s some good trolling right there.

Not to be outdone, Wyman and Bob’s social media account had some fun with it themselves.

With former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network broadcaster Dave Wyman in the building for Seattle Sports’ draft coverage, he “fixed” the issue with the blank wall that started the controversy in the first place.

Not sure what all the fuss is about with the walls in the Seahawks facility. pic.twitter.com/Wj1Ig19AaK — Wyman and Bob (@WymanAndBob) April 25, 2024

Now there’s no way people can say the Seahawks aren’t honoring their history.

