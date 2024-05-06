The Seattle Seahawks’ situation with the salary cap became a storyline after they put together their eight-player NFL Draft class. On Monday, they reportedly cut a deal to address that.

According to Over The Cap, cornerback Michael Jackson and the Seahawks agreed to a new contract that was filed Monday with the NFL.

The contract is worth a base salary of $1.055 million plus a signing bonus of $165,500, per OTC. That would be a pay cut for Jackson, who Seattle tendered a contract as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason that would been for over $3 million but without any guaranteed money. That means the new deal saves Seattle roughly $1.89 million in cap space (more details here from ESPN’s Brady Henderson).

OTC has Seattle’s salary cap space for 2024 now at $1,500,467.

The 27-year-old Jackson is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks. Originally a fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2017 by the Dallas Cowboys, Jackson played 17 games with four starts for Seattle in 2023, registering five passes defensed, 34 combined tackles and two tackles for loss. He started all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2022 after appearing in two games for the team in 2021.

Seattle has a good amount of cornerback depth following the 2024 draft during which it added Nehemiah Pritchett (fifth round) and D.J. James (sixth round), a pair of corners from Auburn. The Seahawks also have talented, young starters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen at the position, plus veterans Tre Brown and Artie Burns.

