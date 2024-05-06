This weekend for the Seattle Seahawks was notable, as their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday allowed the first glimpse for media members at not just the newest members of the team but also how first-year head coach Mike Macdonald will run things.

What was the talk of camp? It would make sense for it to be Macdonald and his coaching staff. Or perhaps a surprising name from the later rounds of the previous week’s NFL Draft, or even an undrafted free agent.

Just kidding. It was who you’d think.

“Yeah, that would have been Byron Murphy, and that’s kind of usually how it happens in football,” said Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard on Monday when asked what the talk of camp was. “The first-round pick… a lot of attention goes there.”

Huard said that several NFL insiders who were at the minicamp, including Mike Sando of The Athletic and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson of ESPN, highlighted Seattle’s new defensive tackle and the No. 16 overall pick of the 2024 draft for an easily explained reason.

“You can talk about this guy’s physique, you can talk about his power,” said Huard, a former NFL quarterback and current analyst on FOX football broadcasts. “… Honest to God, Byron Murphy’s legs are redwoods. They’re tree trunks. They are massive, and because of it, the power he gains from the ground is just different and unique. I think that’s certainly the talk of camp is how powerful (Murphy looks).”

Mind you, that’s with things far from being full intensity on the practice field for the Texas product.

“Could you see it full-display? No. Mike Macdonald talked about it – you know, the pace, the intensity, it’s going to be more when the pads come on,” Huard said.

