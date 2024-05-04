Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Why new Seahawks coach Macdonald is excited about defensive front

May 4, 2024, 9:18 AM

Seattle Seahawks Dre'mont Jones...

Dre'Mont Jones of the Seattle Seahawks sacks Bengals QB Joe Burrow in 2023. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks made an appropriate choice for their first draft pick with Mike Macdonald as head coach, selecting a talented defensive tackle for the former Baltimore Ravens and University of Michigan D-coordinator.

How Seahawks showed ‘really good’ strategy by picking Murphy over Fautanu

The choice of Texas’ Byron Murphy II doesn’t just fill a position of need for Seattle, however. The new Seahawks coach believes it helps solidify a particular area of strength for his team.

“I’m really excited about our front, especially our D-line,” Macdonald said Thursday when he and Seahawks general manager/president of football operations John Schneider joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

As Macdonald went down the list, it became easy to understand why he would be.

Along with Murphy, who the team has said it considered the best defensive prospect in this year’s draft class, Seattle has veteran Jarran Reed, last year’s key offseason signing Dre’Mont Jones and recent free agency addition Jonathan Hankins as key defensive linemen going into the 2024 season.

“J-Reed is a stalwart in there, being a leader for the team – third down, pass rush LEO (weak-side defensive end),” Macdonald said. “Shoot, Hank was a great acquisition (to) man the A-gap for us. Dre’Mont I feel like is gonna have a great year, I think we have a cool role for him. And then you add a guy like Murph to the whole equation, it’s gonna be fun to see how that works out rep-wise and how we can move him.”

Macdonald’s defenses with the Ravens were among the best in football the past two seasons, and yet he said there’s something this Seahawks defensive front offers that he didn’t necessarily have during his coordinator days.

“One thing that’s really neat about who we have and how we’re structured is there’s position flexibility,” Macdonald said, “where that might not have been the case in rosters that I’ve worked with in the past. It’s going to be a fun process, man, seeing who works well with who and how we call the games, maybe some different personnel groups that you haven’t seen from us in the past. It’s time to experiment and see who’s good at what and see how it clicks, so it’s going to be really fun.”

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager/president of football operations John Schneider in the podcast at this link, or either the video or audio player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Rost: Three things about the Seahawks that stand out after their draft
Ex-NFL scout hopes Seahawks open up QB competition between Geno, Howell
Position swap pays off for Seattle Seahawks’ first-rounder Murphy
Seahawks GM takes us inside their strategy from this year’s draft
Schneider: Seattle Seahawks have plan for ‘tight’ salary cap situation

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Kraken...

Zac Hereth

Morosi on Kraken: What went wrong, who could be next coach

NHL Network broadcaster Jon Morosi breaks down the problem for the Seattle Kraken this season and looks at possible coaching candidates.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bob’s Breakdown – Who’s the Mariners’ best pitcher right now?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the first-place Mariners ahead of a three-game weekend series at Houston against the last-place Astros. This week, Bob answers: • What has been the biggest factor in the M’s turnaround? • Who is the best pitcher in the rotation right now? • […]

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco...

Zac Hereth

Morosi: The hitter Seattle Mariners need to step up most

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why the Seattle Mariners need Jorge Polanco to get back to being his consistent self at the plate.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider and Mike Macdonald join Wyman and Bob to talk about what they saw in the NFL Draft

Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider and Head Coach Mike Macdonald joined the Wyman & Bob show LIVE from the Seahawks headquarters to talk about the Seahawks off-season, what the NFL Draft was like from their perspective and what happens when there is chaos in the Draft. Was there anything different about this year […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Byron Murphy II Texas...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks GM shares thoughts on this year’s draft strategy

"We had touch points, and we got to them," Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said of the team's approach to this year's NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider GM...

Zac Hereth

Schneider: Seahawks have plan for ‘tight’ salary cap situation

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider addresses the team's salary cap situation with Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob.

2 days ago

Why new Seahawks coach Macdonald is excited about defensive front