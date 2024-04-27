The Seattle Seahawks selected a second Auburn cornerback in the sixth round, taking D.J. James with the No. 192 overall pick of the 2024 Draft on Saturday.

The selection came after Seattle took Auburn corner Nehemiah Pritchett with the top pick of the fifth round. The Seahawks also took former Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall with a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Seahawks ’24 NFL Draft Breakdown: A look at all 8 Seattle picks

The 6-foot, 175-pound James played his first three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Auburn, where he made 22 starts for the Tigers over the past two years.

James had two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss with Auburn last season, including a key end-zone interception late in the fourth quarter of a win over Cal. Over the past three seasons, the 23-year-old Mobile, Ala., native totaled five interceptions, 22 pass breakups and five tackles for loss in 36 games.

James and Pritchett join a Seattle cornerback group that was already one of the deepest positions on the team heading into the draft. Talented young corners Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen headline the unit, with Tre Brown, Mike Jackson and Artie Burns providing strong depth.

According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, James’ thin frame and questionable long speed could push him inside to the nickel cornerback spot. Zierlein wrote that James has the athleticism and coverage skills to become a starting nickel corner within a couple of years.

James was the Seahawks’ seventh pick of the draft. Barring any trades, their final pick will come later in the sixth round at No. 207 overall.

