Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks draft speedy Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett in fifth round

Apr 27, 2024, 11:37 AM | Updated: 1:01 pm

Seattle Seahawks draft NFL Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn...

Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett defends a pass against Arkansas in 2022. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

(Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks opened the fifth round by going with a position they’ve had success at hitting on in the draft’s later stages, taking Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Pritchett played in all but one game over the past four seasons at Auburn and was full-time starter for the past three. The 23 year old was among the fastest players in the draft with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which tied for eighth overall and was fourth among corners. He was the fastest player left on the board when the Seahawks made the selection.

Pritchett pairs his speed with a 6-foot, 190-pound frame and has 31 5/8-inch arms.

The Jackson, Ala., native had 22 tackles, four pass break-ups and an interception last season. Pritchett totaled 115 tackles, 29 pass break-ups, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and three interceptions in five seasons with the Tigers.

NFL.com projected Pritchett as a fourth-round pick, and draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Pritchett:

Long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes. Pritchett has the length to stall the release and be a route bully underneath. He’s fairly comfortable from press and will hug up on double moves and comebacks, using his length to impact throwing windows. He might need safety help over the top, as he can be a little sluggish to flip and sprint deep from his pedal, and his lateral transitions are average, allowing small separations at lateral break points. His size and length will be appealing on Day 2 of the draft, but he needs to become a more consistent tackler in run support to find consistent starting reps.

Pritchett adds to a Seahawks secondary that features a pair of recent draft picks holding down starting spots at corner for Seattle. Third-year Riq Woolen was a fifth-rounder in 2022, while second-year Devon Witherspoon went No. 5 overall in last year’s draft. Tre Brown, a 2021 fourth-rounder, started seven games last season. Michael Jackson and Coby Bryant also remain in the mix.

Pritchett joins what’s been an impressive list of fifth-round picks at defensive back since president of football operations/general manager John Schneider took over in 2010. That list is highlighted by Woolen (who was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022), Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

The pick of Pritchett ended a run of three selections over a 19-pick stretch for the Seahawks. Seattle holds three more draft picks – all sixth-rounders – at Nos. 179, 192 and 207 overall.

More Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft coverage

Seahawks make TE addition in draft with Michigan’s AJ Barner
Seattle drafts UTEP LB Tyrice Knight in fourth round
• Draft Reaction: Seahawks ‘taking care’ of trenches with Christian Haynes
• Seahawks draft UConn guard Christian Haynes in third round
• Seattle Seahawks did what they needed in draft — just with a twist

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft AJ Barner Michigan...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks make TE addition in draft with Michigan’s AJ Barner

The Seattle Seahawks added much-needed depth at tight end, selecting Michigan's AJ Barner in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Tyrice Knight...

Zac Hereth

Seattle Seahawks draft UTEP LB Tyrice Knight in fourth round

The Seattle Seahawks continued drafting for need by taking a linebacker with the 118th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks trade with Broncos — again — to add extra draft pick

The Seattle Seahawks' seemingly annual trade with Denver has this time gained them an extra pick on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft pick Christian Haynes...

Zac Hereth

Draft Reaction: Seahawks ‘taking care’ of trenches with Christian Haynes

Seattle Sports' team of football experts reacts to the Seattle Seahawks taking guard Christian Haynes in the 2024 NFL Draft.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Christian Haynes UConn...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks draft UConn guard Christian Haynes in third round

The Seattle Seahawks addressed their interior OL line need, picking UConn guard Christian Haynes in the third round of the NFL Draft.

17 hours ago

UW Huskies Roger Rosengarten draft...

Zac Hereth

OL Roger Rosengarten is 5th from UW Huskies drafted at No. 62

The Ravens took OL Roger Rosengarten with the No. 62 pick in the NFL Draft, giving the UW Huskies five selections in the first two rounds.

18 hours ago

Seahawks draft speedy Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett in fifth round