The Seattle Seahawks opened the fifth round by going with a position they’ve had success at hitting on in the draft’s later stages, taking Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pritchett played in all but one game over the past four seasons at Auburn and was full-time starter for the past three. The 23 year old was among the fastest players in the draft with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which tied for eighth overall and was fourth among corners. He was the fastest player left on the board when the Seahawks made the selection.

Pritchett pairs his speed with a 6-foot, 190-pound frame and has 31 5/8-inch arms.

The Jackson, Ala., native had 22 tackles, four pass break-ups and an interception last season. Pritchett totaled 115 tackles, 29 pass break-ups, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and three interceptions in five seasons with the Tigers.

NFL.com projected Pritchett as a fourth-round pick, and draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Pritchett:

Long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes. Pritchett has the length to stall the release and be a route bully underneath. He’s fairly comfortable from press and will hug up on double moves and comebacks, using his length to impact throwing windows. He might need safety help over the top, as he can be a little sluggish to flip and sprint deep from his pedal, and his lateral transitions are average, allowing small separations at lateral break points. His size and length will be appealing on Day 2 of the draft, but he needs to become a more consistent tackler in run support to find consistent starting reps.

Pritchett adds to a Seahawks secondary that features a pair of recent draft picks holding down starting spots at corner for Seattle. Third-year Riq Woolen was a fifth-rounder in 2022, while second-year Devon Witherspoon went No. 5 overall in last year’s draft. Tre Brown, a 2021 fourth-rounder, started seven games last season. Michael Jackson and Coby Bryant also remain in the mix.

Pritchett joins what’s been an impressive list of fifth-round picks at defensive back since president of football operations/general manager John Schneider took over in 2010. That list is highlighted by Woolen (who was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022), Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

The pick of Pritchett ended a run of three selections over a 19-pick stretch for the Seahawks. Seattle holds three more draft picks – all sixth-rounders – at Nos. 179, 192 and 207 overall.

