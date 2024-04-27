Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks draft UTEP LB Tyrice Knight in fourth round

Apr 27, 2024, 10:27 AM | Updated: 1:03 pm

Tyrice Knight of UTEP with a tackle against Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2023. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Seahawks took a step toward filling a long-term need at off-ball linebacker, selecting UTEP’s Tyrice Knight in the fourth round with the 118th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

The 23-year-old Knight was first in the nation with 84 solo tackles and was sixth with 140 tackles for the Miners last season. The second-team All-Conference USA selection also had 15.5 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and 7 pass break-ups.

He joins a new-look Seahawks linebacking corps that has seen starters Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) and Jordyn Brooks (Miami Dolphins) depart in free agency. Seattle signed Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker to one-year deals in the offseason.

Knight started all 37 games for UTEP over the past three seasons, totaling 337 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. NFL.com projected Knight as a sixth-round pick, and draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote this of Knight:

Durable three-year starter with loads of tackle production on his résumé. Knight plays a floating, freestyling brand of football from the second level, looking for opportunities to knife in and make plays. While he racks up tackles, he fails to play within defensive structure full-time and will lose run fits and overflow action outside the tackle box. He has average speed and below-average man cover talent. His size and production will be looked upon favorably, but he might not play with the instincts needed to handle what he will see from NFL offenses.

Knight, who started his college career at Independence Community College before transferring to UTEP, ranked eighth among linebackers at the scouting combine in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.63 seconds, and he tied for the lead with the seven linebackers who participated in the bench press with 21 reps of 225 pounds.

The selection of Knight was the first of six expected for Seattle combined between the fourth and sixth rounds on Saturday after a trade with Denver gained the Seahawks an extra selection.

