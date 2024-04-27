A trade has gained the Seattle Seahawks an extra pick on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Just before the Seahawks went on the clock at No. 102 in the fourth round, which was the second pick of the day overall Saturday morning, they made a deal with the Denver Broncos, swapping two of their picks for three of Denver’s.

The deal takes Seattle completely out of the seventh round and moves it into the sixth round for their final pick of the draft (at least for now).

Here’s how the trade looks:

• Seattle Seahawks get No. 121 (fourth round), No. 136 (fifth round) and No. 207 (sixth round)

• Denver Broncos get No. 102 (fourth round) and No. 235 (seventh round)

Following the Seahawks’ trade with the Broncos, Seattle owns six picks combined over the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds Saturday.

Draft day trades are beginning to be an annual tradition between the Broncos and Seahawks. For example, Seattle’s third-round selection on Friday of UConn guard Christian Haynes originally belonged to Denver before a trade during last year’s draft.

Maybe that’s why the Hawks felt comfortable enough to reference their former quarterback they sent in another trade to Denver in this tweet after the trade:

With the No. 102 overall pick, Denver took Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, reuniting him with his quarterback with the Ducks and first-round Broncos selection Bo Nix.

