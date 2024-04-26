Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

2024 NFL DRAFT

WA NFL Draft Tracker: UW Huskies, WSU and local picks

Apr 26, 2024, 3:54 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - APRIL 26: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears answers questions from the media during his introductory press conference at Halas Hall on April 26, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. Rome Odunze was selected by the Chicago Bears ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies is unable to catch a pass against Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Troy Fautanu #OL19 of Washington participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) PORTLAND, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 17: Kanoa Shannon #29 of the Oregon State Beavers is lifted in the air by teammate Taliese Fuaga #75 after scoring touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the fourth quarter at Providence Park on September 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Lynn Polk #2 of the Washington Huskies catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The NFL Draft here in Seattle isn’t just about the Seahawks, as there are several UW Huskies players and others with local ties also involved in the 2024 class.

Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Most of the attention has been on the Washington team that finished last season ranked No. 2 in the nation and had three players go in the first round Thursday night. And rightfully so, as many more were expected to come over the final six rounds of the draft.

In this tracker, we’ll keep you updated throughout the three-day draft on every Husky taken, plus any players from the WSU Cougars and products to come from other colleges or high schools in Washington state.

UW Huskies

First round

• No. 8 – Michael Penix, QB, Atlanta Falcons
• No. 9 – Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
• No. 20 – Troy Fautanu, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second round

No. 37 – Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots

Local products

First round

• No. 14 – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma)

See every pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

More on UW Huskies and the NFL Draft

Caple: A few thoughts on UW Huskies’ big first round in NFL Draft
Why did Atlanta Falcons take Penix when they have Kirk Cousins?
Seattle Seahawks did what they needed in draft — just with a twist
Were Seahawks’ draft day videos trolling with pictures at HQ?
Details: Live NFL Draft coverage from Seattle Sports

2024 NFL Draft

UW Huskies NFL Draft Ja'Lynn Polk...

Cameron Van Til

Ja’Lynn Polk is fourth UW Huskies draft pick, to Patriots at No. 37

The Patriots took WR Ja'Lynn Polk early in the second round of the NFL Draft, giving the UW Huskies their fourth pick in the top 40.

5 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Michigan...

Cameron Van Til

Reaction: Why did Seahawks reportedly try to trade up for Penix?

The Seattle Seahawks were among three teams who reportedly tried to trade up for QB Michael Penix Jr. Brock and Salk share the reactions.

49 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Jackson Powers-Johnson...

Zac Hereth

What should Seattle Seahawks do on second day of NFL Draft?

Bump and Stacy analyze what the Seattle Seahawks should on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, including whether or not the team should trade up.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft pick Byron Murphy II...

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks did what they needed in draft — just with a twist

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost takes a look at what the Seattle Seahawks did in the NFL Draft, plus two other interesting moves.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Follow along with updates on every Seattle Seahawks pick and trade during the 2024 NFL Draft here with Seattle Sports' tracker.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Byron Murphy II...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Draft Reaction: Top pick Byron Murphy a ‘300-lb ball of muscle’

What do Seattle Sports radio hosts think of the Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick? They share their thoughts on Texas DT Byron Murphy II.

20 hours ago

WA NFL Draft Tracker: UW Huskies, WSU and local picks