WA NFL Draft Tracker: UW Huskies, WSU and local picks

The NFL Draft here in Seattle isn’t just about the Seahawks, as there are several UW Huskies players and others with local ties also involved in the 2024 class.

Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Most of the attention has been on the Washington team that finished last season ranked No. 2 in the nation and had three players go in the first round Thursday night. And rightfully so, as many more were expected to come over the final six rounds of the draft.

In this tracker, we’ll keep you updated throughout the three-day draft on every Husky taken, plus any players from the WSU Cougars and products to come from other colleges or high schools in Washington state.

UW Huskies

First round

• No. 8 – Michael Penix, QB, Atlanta Falcons

• No. 9 – Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

• No. 20 – Troy Fautanu, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second round

No. 37 – Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots

Local products

First round

• No. 14 – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma)

