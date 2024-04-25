The 2024 NFL Draft is one of historical significance for the Seattle Seahawks, as it will be their first under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

NFC West Draft Previews: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals

What will general manager/president of football operations John Schneider do in his first draft paired with Macdonald instead of the legendary Pete Carroll, whose tenure with the team ended in January after 14 seasons? We’re about to find out, and see what kind of shape the team will take under Macdonald, who joins the Hawks after time as defensive coordinator with the University of Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens.

We’ll be keeping track every step of the way here at Seattle Sports. Listed below is every selection the Seahawks have for the draft, and we will update this post each time they make a pick or a trade.

Be sure to follow along with Seattle Sports’ Seahawks coverage throughout the draft on Seattle Sports 710 AM and in video form on the Seattle Sports app or the site here at SeattleSports.com.

Details: Live Seahawks NFL Draft coverage from Seattle Sports

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

First round

• No. 16 overall

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Second round

• No picks

Third round

• No. 81 (from Denver Broncos)

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Fourth round

• No. 102 (from Washington Commanders)

• No. 118

Fifth round

• No picks

Sixth round

• No. 179 (from Washington Commanders)

• No. 192

Seventh round

• No. 235

See the full NFL Draft order for all 32 teams

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft coverage

• Brock’s Draft Profile: The perfect match for Seahawks? Troy Fautanu

• Do Seahawks have enough draft picks for every need?

• FOX’s Joel Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

• Why rankings don’t matter for UW’s Odunze, other top WRs

• Rost: The Seattle Seahawks’ smart pick, fun pick and wild card at No. 16