For the second time in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks targeted the offensive line by taking Utah tackle Sataoa Laumea with the third pick of the sixth round Saturday.

The 179th overall pick of the draft, Laumea was the first of three picks the Seahawks were expected to make in the sixth round. The selection was acquired by Seattle as part of the trade with the Washington Commanders last month that brought quarterback Sam Howell to the Seahawks.

Laumea has good size at 6 foot 4 and 319 pounds. Per Laumea’s NFL.com draft profile, his arms are 32 7/8 inches long and his hand size is 9 7/8 inches.

The 23-year-old Laumea earned All-Pac-12 honors four times with the Utes, including as a first-teamer in 2022. He played 45 games at Utah over five seasons, including 44 consecutive starts. His only non-start appearance came during a redshirt freshman season.

Seattle Sports host and former NFL QB Brock Huard, who is also a FOX college football broadcaster, praised the pick by the Seahawks.

My favorite day 3 pick for @Seahawks & a guy I believe will push for playing time As I watch tape for my games, very few have had a higher tenacity & anger factor than this guy the last three years. Got exposed as a tackle at times, but seeks collisions & finishes as a Guard pic.twitter.com/azRgH7XAhN — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) April 27, 2024

In 2022 and 2023, Laumea started primarily at right tackle, but he was a right guard in 2020 and 2021.

Here is a bit of what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said of Laumea in his profile of the offensive lineman:

Laumea is a very competent drive blocker and possesses adequate agility and athleticism to get to lateral landmarks on the move. He can get from block to block as a climber and is generally conscientious of his footwork to bolster his success on positional blocks. His habit of over-setting and opening inside tracks to the pocket is a concern, whether he’s at tackle or guard.

Seattle also drafted UConn guard Christian Haynes as an offensive line piece in the third round on Friday.

Laumea should be important depth for Seattle at tackle considering Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas has dealt with knee issues. He could also figure in at guard, where the Seahawks currently have Laken Tomlinson, Anthony Bradford and McClendon Curtis in addition to Haynes.

