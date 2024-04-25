Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Details: Live Seahawks NFL Draft coverage from Seattle Sports

Apr 25, 2024, 8:46 AM | Updated: 4:05 pm

...

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

It’s time for a huge NFL Draft for the Seattle Seahawks, who own the No. 16 overall pick in the first round to kick off their seven selections over the three-day event that starts Thursday.

Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Once again, the team at Seattle Sports is geared up to be there every step of the way with live coverage both on the 710 AM airwaves as well as in video form online and on our official mobile app.

In addition to breaking down all the Seahawks picks, which UW Huskies get drafted and more, Seattle Sports will have live Mariners coverage throughout the weekend. We’re here to help you find either option, so here’s the full schedule for programming on Seattle Sports from Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday, April 25

Airing on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com

• 6-10 a.m. – Brock & Salk

• 10-10:30 a.m. – Bump & Stacy

• 10:30 a.m. – Mariners Radio Network pregame

• 11:35 a.m. – Mariners at Texas Rangers

• 2-4 p.m. (or after M’s postgame) – Seahawks pre-draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Stacy Rost and ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson)

• 4 p.m. – The John Schneider Show with Seahawks general manager

• 4:30-9 p.m. – Seahawks draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Brock Huard, Dave Wyman, Michael Bumpus and Bob Stelton)

Friday, April 26

Airing on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com

• 6-10 a.m. – Brock & Salk

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bump & Stacy (with Brady Henderson from 2-3 p.m.)

• 3-5:30 p.m. – Seahawks draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Dave Wyman, Bob Stelton and Paul Moyer with Brady Henderson)

• 5:30 p.m. – Mariners Radio Network pregame

• 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Airing exclusively on Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com

• 5:30-9 p.m. – Seahawks draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Dave Wyman, Bob Stelton and Paul Moyer with Brady Henderson)

Saturday, April 26

Airing on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com

• 8-11 a.m. – Seahawks draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Mike Salk and Stacy Rost)

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Draft coverage from Seattle Sports

(Hosted by Maura Dooley, Curtis Rogers and Mike Lefko)

• 5:30 p.m. – Mariners Radio Network pregame

• 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

