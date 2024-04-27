Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks 2024 UDFA tracker: UW Huskies TE among signings

Apr 27, 2024, 4:54 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

Seattle Seahawks UDFA UW Huskies Jack Westover WSU 2023...

Jack Westover of the UW Huskies catches a pass against the WSU Cougars in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks continued to overhaul their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, making eight picks from Thursday through Saturday.

Seahawks ’24 NFL Draft Breakdown: A look at all 8 Seattle picks

The Seahawks made a concerted effort to beef up the trenches, drafting Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with their first-round pick and then taking three offensive linemen and a run-blocking tight end later on.

With the draft complete, Seattle has reportedly begun agreeing to deals with undrafted free agents. The Seahawks have excelled at signing undrafted wide receivers over the years, with Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Ricardo Lockette and current wideout Jake Bobo among the undrafted free agents who have found success in Seattle.

Could the Seahawks unearth another hidden gem this year? Stay up to date on each reported undrafted free agent signing with our Seahawks UDFA Tracker.

Here’s who Seattle is reportedly adding to its roster:

Washington TE Jack Westover

Report: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Houston DL Nelson Ceaser

Report: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Boise State RB George Holani

Report: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs

Report: Chris Tomasson, Denver Gazette

San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro

Report: Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield

Report: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Kansas C Mike Novitsky

Report: Brady Henderson, ESPN.com

Idaho WR Hayden Hatten

Report: Brady Henderson, ESPN.com

Arizona State DB Ro Torrence

Report: Tom Pelissero

