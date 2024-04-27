The Seattle Seahawks continued their commitment to bolstering their offensive line, selecting Findlay offensive tackle Michael Jerrell in the sixth round with the 207th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jerrell, an NCAA Division-II product, is considered a developmental project on the line. He played tackle in college and could be a candidate to move to guard at the NFL level. Jerrell was the Seahawks’ eighth overall selection and the third offensive linemen, joining third-rounder Christian Haynes of Connecticut and fellow sixth-rounder Sataoa Laumea of Utah.

The Indianapolis native measures in at 6 foot 5 and 294 pounds and displayed top-notch speed for an OL at his college pro day. Jerrell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds with a 1.69-second 10-yard split. Both would have tied for the second-fastest times among offensive linemen at the NFL combine. Jerrell wasn’t invited to the event.

NFL.com rated Jerrell as a priority free agent, and draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about him:

Jerrell is nowhere near ready to take an NFL snap, but his traits and athleticism might be worth a developmental plan. To be sure, Jerrell is a project. However, he should be able to improve as both a run and pass blocker with a year of technique work. He’s limber enough with good range to climb to linebackers or set out to edge rushers. Jerrell is unlikely to be drafted, but his tools might entice a team to bring him in for a longer look in camp.

Jerrell was a four-year starter at Findlay, appearing in all 40 of the Oilers’ games after taking over a starting role. He was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and was a D-II All-American honorable mention last season. He was also a second-team All-American in 2022 and a three-time first-team all-conference pick.

Jerrell will be Seattle’s final pick of the draft unless it trades back in.

