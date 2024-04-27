UW Huskies offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Rosengarten was fifth UW player off the board in the first two rounds of this year’s draft. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Rome Odunze went No. 9 to the Chicago Bears, offensive lineman Troy Fautanu went No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk went No. 37 to the New England Patriots.

The Highlands Park, Colo., native joins a Baltimore offensive line that has a need at guard and a potential need at right tackle. The Ravens’ high-powered offense averaged 27.7 points per game last year, which ranked fourth in the NFL. Baltimore went 13-4 in the regular season and advanced to the AFC championship game.

Rosengarten started all 28 games at right tackle for UW over the past two seasons, protecting the blindside of star left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound tackle was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season while helping UW’s group up front win the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. Rosengarten, 21, bookended the dominant offensive line opposite left tackle Fautanu.

The efforts of the Huskies’ O-line paved the way for an offense that was among the best in the nation. The Huskies ranked second in the country in passing, 13th in total yards and 13th in points per game on their way to reaching the national championship game. With Rosengarten helping seal the edge, Penix was sacked just 16 times over the past two seasons.

