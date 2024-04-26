Rome Odunze drafted No. 9 as UW Huskies go back-to-back

UW Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Odunze was taken just minutes after the Atlanta Falcons drafted UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix at No. 8, giving Washington back-to-back top-10 picks for the second time in program history. The only other instance came in 1941, when Rudy Mucha and Dean McAdams both went in the top 10.

A third selection for the Dawgs came at No. 20 when Pittsburgh took offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Odunze was the third wideout off the board in what was billed as one of the most talented receiving trios in recent draft history. Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was picked by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 and LSU WR Malik Nabers went to the New York Giants at No. 6.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Odunze matched Reggie Williams and John Ross as the highest-drafted wide receivers in UW history. Williams was the No. 9 pick in 2004 and John Ross went No. 9 in 2017. Odunze is the 12th top-10 pick in UW history and the Huskies’ fourth top-10 pick since 2000.

In Chicago, Odunze joins an offense that will be centered around USC QB and No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and fellow receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Odunze led the nation in receiving yardage this past season, totaling 92 catches for a school-record 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing a massive role in UW’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The 21-year-old Las Vegas native topped the 100-yard receiving mark in 10 of 15 games and also had a rushing TD and a punt return TD.

Odunze, a first-team Associated Press All-American, was the top target in UW’s high-flying attack and came through in numerous big-time moments in 2023.

He had the game-winning TD catch in the final minutes of a dramatic regular-season win over Oregon. He hauled in a key third-down pass to seal a narrow victory at Oregon State. In the Apple Cup, he had a big run on a fourth-and-1 reverse from deep in UW’s own territory to help set up the game-winning field goal against WSU. And in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, he had six catches for 125 yards to help the Huskies beat Texas.

Odunze also had 1,145 receiving yards and seven TD catches in 2022. He was a third-team AP All-American that season and finished 10th in the nation in receiving yards.

Odunze showcased his elite ball skills at UW by consistently beating defenders for jump balls and tough receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Odunze had 21 contested catches this past season, which was four more than any other receiver in the nation. His 75% contested catch was the highest among any receiver with at least 100 targets.

