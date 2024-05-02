Caple: Six injured UW Huskies players to watch once healthy

The UW Huskies conclude their spring practice schedule with Friday night’s spring game at Husky Stadium.

Why Brock has big expectations for UW Huskies spring game

You won’t see the following players participating; they’re each recovering from injuries of varying severity. But each could have an impact on the 2024 season once healthy.

Here are six names to keep in mind come August training camp:

• OL Landen Hatchett

It’s become a staple of UW spring practice: Hatchett, a sophomore, getting in a hand-combat workout on the sideline with Ben Creamer, the Huskies’ director of sport science. Hatchett tore his ACL during practice in December, so he’s been limited this spring, but appears to be staying in shape and recovering well. Once healthy, he could slide in at center, his natural position, for a UW offensive line still trying to piece itself together via current players and the transfer portal. Hatchett only played 120 offensive snaps in seven games last season, but that still makes him one of the most experienced linemen currently on the Huskies’ roster.

• OL Gaard Memmelaar

Memmelaar is further along in his recovery from an August injury that wiped out his 2023 season, though he still hasn’t participated in any contact drills. Senior defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez says Memmelaar is the strongest player on the team. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 299 pounds, Memmelaar, a fifth-year junior, could be in position to compete for a starting job at guard for the first time, assuming he’s full-go come August.

• RB Cameron Davis

Like Memmelaar, Davis had his 2023 season taken away by an injury sustained in training camp. He’s been able to do some drills this spring, though he’s still off-limits to contact, and told reporters last week that he expects to be fully available for training camp. The Huskies added Arizona transfer Jonah Coleman this offseason, but Coleman and Davis, a sixth-year senior, could be a pretty solid duo atop the depth chart.

• DL Armon Parker

While his twin brother, Jayvon, was part of the Huskies’ D-line rotation each of the last two seasons — and has regularly repped with the No. 1 defense this spring — Armon has battled injuries and is yet to appear in a game. He’s spent this spring working out on the side with trainers. The previous coaching staff believed he had a high ceiling as a game-changing D-tackle. Will 2024 be the year he stays healthy and gets a chance to show that potential?

• LB Deven Bryant

The previous staff loved Bryant, who appeared in four games last season while redshirting as a true freshman. He’s spent this spring in a walking boot, recovering from injury. UW is relatively deep at linebacker, with four seniors currently atop the depth chart, but Bryant could be a factor once healthy — it was trending that way, anyway, prior to the coaching change.

• EDGE Zach Durfee

Unlike other players on this list, Durfee got to participate for part of this spring before an elbow injury necessitated surgery. Coach Jedd Fisch said he’s expected back in time for training camp, though, and once he’s healthy, Durfee should continue competing for a starting job; he had spent the first couple weeks of spring taking reps with the No. 1 defense. UW fans eagerly awaited Durfee’s debut last season as the NCAA denied repeated appeals to make him eligible after he transferred from Division II Sioux Falls. He was finally cleared to participate in the College Football Playoff, as teammates gave rave reviews about his progress behind the scenes. You won’t see him in Friday’s spring game, but if his recovery goes according to plan, you should see a lot of him this fall.

