UW Huskies land college hoops’ highest-paid transfer in NIL deals

The UW Huskies men’s basketball program has landed a big-time transfer who reportedly has the highest-known valuation of NIL deals in college hoops this season.

Great Osobor, the reigning Mountain West Conference player of the year, is transferring from Utah State to Washington, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. ESPN reported that Osobor has name, image and likeness deals in place that will earn him $2 million this season, which is the highest-known amount in the nation. Osobor chose the Huskies over Louisville and Texas, per ESPN.

BREAKING: Great Osobor, the top-available player in the transfer portal, has committed to Washington, George Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Osobor will be the highest-paid known player in college basketball, with 2 million dollars of NIL deals already in place. pic.twitter.com/W6EwRj65PC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2024

Osobor, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound power forward from England, will be reunited with new UW head coach Danny Sprinkle. Osobor played under Sprinkle for two seasons at Montana State in 2021-22 and 2022-23. After Sprinkle took the head coaching job at Utah State in 2023, Osobor followed his coach and played under him for the Aggies this past season. Osobor is now following his coach again after Sprinkle took the UW job on March 25. Osobor has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Osobor averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season while leading Utah State to the Mountain West regular-season title and a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 13 points in the Aggies’ first-round NCAA Tournament win over TCU.

Osobor is the latest newcomer to join a new-look UW program that now has six incoming transfers and a pair of top-100 high school recruits in four-star point guard Zoom Diallo and four-star combo guard Jase Butler.

The Huskies went 17-15 this past season in their final year before moving to the Big Ten.

