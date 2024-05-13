Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies land college hoops’ highest-paid transfer in NIL deals

May 13, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

UW Huskies transfer Great Osobor Utah State Purdue 2024...

Great Osobor of Utah State dunks against Purdue in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies men’s basketball program has landed a big-time transfer who reportedly has the highest-known valuation of NIL deals in college hoops this season.

UW Huskies hire Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as men’s hoops coach

Great Osobor, the reigning Mountain West Conference player of the year, is transferring from Utah State to Washington, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. ESPN reported that Osobor has name, image and likeness deals in place that will earn him $2 million this season, which is the highest-known amount in the nation. Osobor chose the Huskies over Louisville and Texas, per ESPN.

Osobor, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound power forward from England, will be reunited with new UW head coach Danny Sprinkle. Osobor played under Sprinkle for two seasons at Montana State in 2021-22 and 2022-23. After Sprinkle took the head coaching job at Utah State in 2023, Osobor followed his coach and played under him for the Aggies this past season. Osobor is now following his coach again after Sprinkle took the UW job on March 25. Osobor has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Osobor averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season while leading Utah State to the Mountain West regular-season title and a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 13 points in the Aggies’ first-round NCAA Tournament win over TCU.

Osobor is the latest newcomer to join a new-look UW program that now has six incoming transfers and a pair of top-100 high school recruits in four-star point guard Zoom Diallo and four-star combo guard Jase Butler.

The Huskies went 17-15 this past season in their final year before moving to the Big Ten.

More on the UW Huskies

• Coach Danny Sprinkle: UW Huskies ‘have to be a man-to-man team’
• Taking over with UW Huskies feels very personal for Danny Sprinkle
• Insider View: Who is new men’s hoops coach Danny Sprinkle?
• Caple: Eight questions for UW after spring football practices
• Brock Huard’s top UW Huskies storylines after spring practice

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Maurice Heims National Championship 2024 Getty 900...

Christian Caple

Caple: 8 questions for UW Huskies after spring practices

UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple breaks down eight questions that remain for the Dawgs after spring practices.

1 day ago

Former UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr....

The Associated Press

Ex-UW QB Penix ‘super blessed’ to learn from Cousins in Atlanta

Former UW Huskies star Michael Penix Jr., who's pick at No. 8 was the talk of the NFL Draft, is excited to work with veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

3 days ago

UW Huskies LB Carson Bruener...

Christian Caple

Caple: UW Huskies post-spring breakdown

On Montlake's Christian Caple breaks down the top storylines, players and more after the UW Huskies' spring practices.

3 days ago

UW Huskies...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s top UW Huskies storylines after spring practice

Former UW Huskies QB Brock Huard looks at transfer portal activity and questions on the offensive line for Washington.

6 days ago

UW Huskies Sam Huard WSU Apple Cup 2021 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Former UW Huskies five-star QB Sam Huard transferring to Utah

Former UW Huskies five-star quarterback Sam Huard is transferring to Utah after spending one season at Cal Poly.

6 days ago

UW Huskies...

Zac Hereth

Ranked: Huard’s top 5 NFL landing spots for UW Huskies

Former UW Huskies quarterback Brock Huard breaks down why these five UW players ended with the best NFL fits.

8 days ago

UW Huskies land college hoops’ highest-paid transfer in NIL deals