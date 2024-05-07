Former UW Huskies five-star QB Sam Huard transferring to Utah

Former UW Huskies five-star quarterback Sam Huard is transferring to Utah, according to Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports.

Huard, a Bellevue native who starred at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, spent two seasons with the Huskies before transferring to Cal Poly for the 2023 season.

Huard broke the state high school passing record with 13,214 career passing yards at Kennedy Catholic, where he developed into one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits. He was the No. 3 quarterback recruit and No. 23 overall recruit in 247 Sports’ class of 2021 rankings, making him the highest-ranked QB recruit in UW program history.

Huard appeared in just five total games at UW in 2021 and 2022, completing 24 of 44 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. His lone start came in the 2021 Apple Cup, when he threw four interceptions in a 40-13 loss to the WSU Cougars.

After the 2022 season, Huard transferred to FCS-level Cal Poly and reunited with former Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross, who became the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator shortly before Huard arrived.

Huard started nine games for Cal Poly this past season, completing 60.7% of his passes for 2,247 yards, 18 TDs and 10 interceptions. He finished second in the Big Sky Conference in both passing yards per game and TD passes. He threw for a season-high 483 yards in a loss to Sacramento State on Nov. 11.

Huard adds much-needed quarterback depth to a Utah program that struggled at the position last season after star QB Cam Rising ended up missing the entire year with a torn ACL. Rising is expected to return as the Utes’ starter this season as the program transitions to the new-look Big 12, where Utah will be one of the favorites to win the conference title. Huard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Huard comes from a strong Pacific Northwest quarterback lineage. His father, Damon Huard, was a three-year starting QB at UW from 1993 to 1995 before an eight-year career in the NFL. His uncle, Brock Huard, was a three-year starting QB at UW from 1996 to 1998 and played three seasons in the NFL. Brock Huard is now a host on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

