UW Huskies quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Huskies were just getting started, as one of Penix’s favorite targets, wide receiver Rome Odunze, went to the Chicago Bears just one pick later at No. 9 overall. A third selection for the Dawgs came at No. 20 when Pittsburgh took offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Penix was the fourth quarterback off the board in one of the most loaded QB drafts in recent history. The Chicago Bears drafted USC QB Caleb Williams at No. 1, the Washington Commanders took LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and the New England Patriots picked North Carolina QB Drake May at No. 3.

Most expected Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to be the fourth quarterback selected, but the Falcons pulled a bit of a stunner by taking Penix. McCarthy ended up going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10.

Penix is just the second QB in UW history to be drafted in the first round. The other was Jake Locker, who was also picked No. 8 in the 2011.

Penix and Odunze gave the Huskies a pair of top-10 picks in the same draft for just the second time in program history. The only other instance came in 1941, when Rudy Mucha and Dean McAdams both went in the top 10.

Penix joins an Atlanta franchise that signed 35-year-old veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March. Cousins is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury last year.

Penix threw for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns during a record-setting two-year run at UW, leading the nation in passing yards per game each of the past two seasons. The 23-year-old left-handed QB went 25-3 as a starter over that stretch, including 14-1 last fall while leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

This past season, Penix completed 65.4% of his passes and threw for a school-record 4,903 yards, 36 TDs and 11 interceptions in UW’s high-flying attack. That broke his own school record of 4,641 passing yards that he set in 2022. Penix’s second-place Heisman finish in December was the best in UW program history. He also won the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football.

Penix had a sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, completing 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in the Huskies’ 37-31 CFP semifinal win over Texas.

He topped the 400-yard passing mark six times at UW, including a career-high 516 yards against Arizona in 2022.

Penix transferred to UW in December 2021 after suffering season-ending injuries in each of his four seasons at Indiana. The Tampa, Fla., native twice tore his right ACL and suffered injuries to both shoulders during his time with the Hoosiers.

For some scouts, Penix’s age and injury history were question marks throughout the draft process. However, his medical exams from the combine reportedly came back clean. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Penix didn’t miss a practice, workout or game in his two seasons at UW, where he helped transform a program that was coming off a dismal 4-8 season prior to his arrival.

Penix was known at UW for his picturesque deep balls and elite downfield passing ability. He made what Pro Football Focus defined as 43 “big-time throws” last season, which was eight more than any other QB in the nation. Penix also managed a 65% completion rate in his two seasons with the Huskies despite the downfield nature of UW’s passing attack.

Some scouts questioned Penix’s athleticism and mobility, given that he rushed for just 100 yards in two seasons with the Huskies. However, Penix attempted to dispel those doubts with an impressive performance at UW’s pro day last month. He ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range and posted a vertical jump of 36 1/2 inches.

