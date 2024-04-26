Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Troy Fautanu to Steelers, giving UW Huskies 3 1st-rounders in draft

Apr 25, 2024, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Seattle Seahawks draft UW Huskies Troy Fautanu...

Troy Fautanu of the UW Huskies enters the field against Colorado in 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Details: Live Seahawks NFL Draft coverage from Seattle Sports

Fautanu was the third UW player selected in the first round, matching a program record. UW quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, while UW star wide receiver Rome Odunze went just minutes later to the Chicago Bears at No. 9.

The Huskies also had three first-rounders in 2015 – nose tackle Danny Shelton (No. 12), cornerback Marcus Peters (No. 18) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (No. 25).

The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu starred at left tackle for UW, anchoring a standout offensive line that played an integral role in the Huskies’ run to the College Football Playoff national championship game this past season.

Fautanu was a third-team Associated Press All-American last year and won the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He and his fellow linemen also received the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in the nation.

Fautanu started 27 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, but many draft analysts believe he’ll move inside to guard in the NFL. He showed the versatility to do so, starting a game at guard in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up on every pick and trade

Fautanu allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hits in 1,231 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. The 23-year-old Henderson, Nev., native had an 88.2 pass-block grade from PFF last season, which ranked fifth in the nation among all tackles.

More on the UW Huskies and NFL Draft

Ranked: Brock’s top five UW Huskies in 2024 NFL Draft
Troy Fautanu shares thoughts on possible move to guard in NFL
Why rankings don’t matter for UW’s Odunze, other top WRs
Huard: Where Michael Penix is better than other QBs in NFL Draft
The UW Huskies draft prospect that will surprise people in NFL

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Rome Odunze Oregon Oct. 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Rome Odunze drafted No. 9 as UW Huskies go back-to-back

UW Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

1 hour ago

UW Huskies Sugar Bowl Michael Penix Jr....

Cameron Van Til

Stunner! UW Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. drafted No. 8 by Atlanta

In a bit of a stunner, UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. was taken at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies Cameron Davis...

Christian Caple

Caple’s Notebook: Latest from UW Huskies spring practice

Cam Davis, a sixth-year UW Huskies senior, says he'll be full-go for preseason camp. Washington needs him.

9 hours ago

UW Huskies Rome Odunze...

Zac Hereth

Ranked: Brock’s top 5 UW Huskies in 2024 NFL Draft

Ex-UW Huskies quarterback Brock Huard ranks his top-five players from his alma mater heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Profile...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s Draft Profile: The perfect match for Seahawks? Troy Fautanu

College football analyst Brock Huard examines UW Huskies standout OL Troy Fautanu as a fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Michael Penix UW Huskies Seattle Seahawks draft...

Cameron Van Til

Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

Should the Seattle Seahawks draft Michael Penix Jr.? FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt explains why he wouldn't let the UW Huskies star past No. 16.

3 days ago

Troy Fautanu to Steelers, giving UW Huskies 3 1st-rounders in draft