Troy Fautanu to Steelers, giving UW Huskies 3 1st-rounders in draft

UW Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Fautanu was the third UW player selected in the first round, matching a program record. UW quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, while UW star wide receiver Rome Odunze went just minutes later to the Chicago Bears at No. 9.

The Huskies also had three first-rounders in 2015 – nose tackle Danny Shelton (No. 12), cornerback Marcus Peters (No. 18) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (No. 25).

The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu starred at left tackle for UW, anchoring a standout offensive line that played an integral role in the Huskies’ run to the College Football Playoff national championship game this past season.

Fautanu was a third-team Associated Press All-American last year and won the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He and his fellow linemen also received the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in the nation.

Fautanu started 27 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, but many draft analysts believe he’ll move inside to guard in the NFL. He showed the versatility to do so, starting a game at guard in 2022.

Fautanu allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hits in 1,231 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. The 23-year-old Henderson, Nev., native had an 88.2 pass-block grade from PFF last season, which ranked fifth in the nation among all tackles.

