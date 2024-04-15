Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Wyman highlights UW Huskies LB as Seahawks draft target

Apr 15, 2024, 9:35 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

UW Huskies LB Edefuan Ulofoshio. Seattle Seahawks draft profile...

Edefuan Ulofoshio of the Washington Huskies during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Much of the pre-draft discussion about the Seattle Seahawks has centered around two positions: the offensive line and quarterback. But there’s another spot the team could address where they’re replacing notable players. That would be linebacker.

Huard: Where Michael Penix is better than other QBs in NFL Draft

The Seahawks saw longtime star Bobby Wagner depart in free agency to the Washington Commanders. Also out the door is 2020 draft pick and multi-year starter Jordyn Brooks, who also is heading east after signing with the Miami Dolphins. In response, Seattle inked Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker to help fill the voids left by a pair of impact players. Baker and Dodson each signed one-year deals, which means the Seahawks have just one linebacker (OLB Uchenna Nwosu) under contract past the 2024 season.

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, who is now an analyst on Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, looked at several linebackers the team could go after during a recent edition of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. One of the players he highlighted was UW Huskies standout Edefuan Ulofoshio.

“He’s a good player,” Wyman said. “He plays all over the field, very powerful, didn’t run a blistering 40 (yard dash), but you look at him on the field and and he runs a lot faster. … I feel like he’s very raw, and … a lot of times you want the guys that are raw. They haven’t learned any bad habits.”

Ulofoshio joined UW as a walk-on in 2018 after playing at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He was awarded a scholarship in January 2020 from then-head coach Jimmy Lake and developed into a standout player and leader for the Huskies’ defense. The Anchorage, Alaska, native racked up 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in his final season with the Huskies and earned first-team All-Pac 12 and third-team Associated Press All-America honors.

One of the biggest knocks on Ulofoshio is that he doesn’t possess ideal speed and quickness despite having a productive college career. He ran the 40 in a 4.56 seconds, which was still good for sixth among linebackers at the NFL combine.

“Here’s the thing I would say about him, and this is what I love to say if you earn this – it’s a good thing: he plays faster than he runs,” Wyman said. “The other thing (is he’s) incredibly explosive. At the combine, he beat all the linebackers at the vertical jump (39 1/2 inches).”

Ulofoshio carries a bit of an injury history. He missed 14 straight games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons with a pair of injuries. An arm injury forced Ulofoshio to miss the final six games of 2021, and a torn ACL suffered in January 2022 kept him out for the first eight games of the next season.

“I would love to have him,” Wyman said. “He’s got a fourth-round grade, so maybe if he’s in the fourth or drops to the sixth, then maybe the Seahawks take him. But I just think whenever you see that people are aware that he has a medical history, I automatically count the Seahawks out just because they are very particular about that.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL Draft

Turbin on why Seattle Seahawks should draft a QB
What style of lineman fits new Seahawks OC Grubb’s scheme?
Seahawks expected to sign O-lineman who made ’21 Pro Bowl
Bump’s best-case scenario for Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell in ’24

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the Seattle Seahawks should draft an Edge at #16 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Why should the Seattle Seahawks draft an Edge at #16 in the 2024 NFL Draft? What would it mean for the rest of their draft and free agency plans? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and what it might mean for this franchise moving forward. Could there be a player in the draft worth […]

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners OF Dominic Canzone LIVE from T-Mobile Park with Wyman and Bob

What did Seattle Mariners OF Dominic Canzone have to say about the team’s start to the season? What has it been like inside the clubhouse? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton LIVE from T-Mobile Park to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both on a personal […]

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Zac Hereth

What Seahawks GM Schneider said about QB draft visits

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider talks about why the team brought QBs Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler in for pre-draft visits.

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider joins Wyman and Bob to talk about Pro Day visits, balancing Draft with free agency

Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob LIVE from the Seahawks headquarters to talk about the Seahawks off-season, what goes in to a visit and how they get ready for a quickly approaching NFL Draft. Why do they connect with QB’s like Spencer Rattler or Bo Nix? Watch the full interview […]

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown — Do Mariners need to change lineup?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners. With Opening Week in the rear view mirror, what did he see this week? What has been the most positive part to the start of the season? This week, Bob answers: – What did you make of the road […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What is your level of panic be through 10 games of the M’s season?

What is your level of panic be through 10 games of the the Seattle Mariners season? Is it still too early to tell what this team will be? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and just what it means for this team as the season gets in full swing. Watch a snippet of their […]

7 days ago

Wyman highlights UW Huskies LB as Seahawks draft target